Bethune-Cookman: Athletic Director and Head Coach Reggie Theus Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame

Reggie Theus is Bethune-Cookman’s Athletic director and men’s head basketball coach, but now he’s a Basketball Hall of Fame nominee.

Reggie Theus

“It’s an unbelievable honor,” Theseus said. “I’m Grateful for everyone throughout my career that helped shape me as a player and as a person. To be Nominated alongside some of the Greatest names to ever play our game is a humbling experience, and one I do not take lightly.”

