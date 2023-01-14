Bethune-Cookman: Athletic Director and Head Coach Reggie Theus Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame

Reggie Theus is Bethune-Cookman’s Athletic director and men’s head basketball coach, but now he’s a Basketball Hall of Fame nominee.

Dec 29, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats head Coach Reggie Theus reacts during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s an unbelievable honor,” Theseus said. “I’m Grateful for everyone throughout my career that helped shape me as a player and as a person. To be Nominated alongside some of the Greatest names to ever play our game is a humbling experience, and one I do not take lightly.”

Theus, 65, finished his career with 19,015 points, 6,453 assists, a 2-time All-Star (1981, 1983), and was voted first-team All-Rookie in 1979. The 6-6 UNLV Running Rebel guard was drafted by the Chicago Bulls as the 9th overall selection in the first round of the 1978 NBA Draft.

He averaged 16.3 PPG as a Rookie and was the 1979 Rookie of the Year Award runner-up to Hall of Famer Larry Bird.

Reggie Theus – College to Pros

His career spanned from 1978-1983 with the Chicago Bulls, Kansas City/Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, and New Jersey Nets, abroad in Italy with Ranger Varese, and ended in Greece with Aris.

Since 2002, Reggie Theus has coaching experience from the Collegiate Ranks to the NBA. While serving at New Mexico State, the Aggies won the 2007 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) tournament.

Bethune-Cookman Hired the Inglewood, CA native as the school’s men’s basketball Coach and Athletic director on July 7, 2021.

His most significant hire was to extend an offer to Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to become the head football coach for the Wildcats. Reports have Reed and Bethune-Cookman agreeing in principle for the position and are finalizing the terms of the contract. A formal announcement and press conference to introduce Reed is expected to be held by the institution.