Bethune-Cookman at Indiana game day Essentials – The Daily Hoosier

Game Day Essentials:

Bethune-Cookman (0-1) at No. 13 Indiana (1-0)

Tip Time: 8:30 p.m. Eastern

8:30 p.m. Eastern Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel)

BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel) Stream: Fox Sports

Fox Sports IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network

IU Radio Network Point Spread: Indiana is a 31-point favorite

Indiana is a 31-point favorite KenPom Projected Score: Well. 9 Indiana 85 No. 308 Bethune-Cookman 56

Well. 9 Indiana 85 No. 308 Bethune-Cookman 56 Series: First Meeting

Bethune-Cookman’s Reggie Theus:

Reggie Theus is in his second season as head men’s basketball Coach at Bethune-Cookman. He also serves as the school’s athletic director.

In his first season with the Wildcats, Theus went 9-21 overall and 7-11 in the SWAC.

Theus came to Bethune-Cookman with a lot of experience at both the college and professional levels. At the college level, he most recently served as head coach for Cal State Northridge from 2013-2018 and prior to that was head coach at New Mexico State from 2005-2007.

On the professional level, he served as head coach of the Sacramento Kings from 2007-2008 and was an assistant for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2009-2011.

Playing against Indiana on Thursday is unique for Theus and IU Coach Mike Woodson, given the two have known each other for a long time.

“Reggie and I became teammates back in I believe it was ’81, ’82, somewhere around in there with the Kansas City Kings, and then we were part of the move from Kansas City to Sacramento when the franchise relocated there, and we’ ve been friends ever since,” Woodson said this week.

Woodson is looking forward to facing Theus and Bethune-Cookman.

“Reggie was a good teammate,” Woodson said. “He and I, like I said, we’ve been friends since 1981, ’82. He’s attended my golf tournament that I used to host for years in Las Vegas, and we kind of made our rounds over the years playing golf in different other People’s tournaments, so we’ve kept in touch. I’m happy to do this game with these guys.”

Son and Grandson of an IU Legend

Billy Garrett is an Assistant Coach for Bethune-Cookman.

His father, Bill Garrett, is recognized as the first African-American basketball player in the Big Ten Conference. He played at Indiana for three seasons and finished his collegiate career in 1951 as the program’s all-time leading scorer. The All-American at Indiana was drafted by the Boston Celtics and he also played with the Harlem Globetrotters before becoming a Hall of Fame high school Coach in Indiana.

Billy Garrett was an assistant at Iowa for a year when Steve Alford was the head coach there.

Billy’s son Marcus is a starting guard for Bethune-Cookman. They scored 13 points in their opener at Iowa.

Bethune-Cookman’s First Game

The Wildcats opened their 2022-23 season on Monday night at Iowa, where they fell by a final score of 89-58. Freshman guard Zion Harmon led the team in points and assists, having 15 and 7, respectively. He also added two blocks and one steal.

Indianapolis product Damani McEntire had four points in a reserve role.

As a team, Bethune-Cookman had three players score in double figures, shot 34.8 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Bethune-Cookman finished 9-21 a year ago.

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related