Bethlehem Academy, KW Volleyball Do Well In Class A Showcase

The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals went 3-2 at the Class A Volleyball Showcase in Burnsville over the weekend.

Kenyon-Wanamingo also had a 3-2 record.

The Cardinals defeated Henning 25-18, 26-24, Canby 25-15, 25-18 on Friday.

Lost to Mayer Lutheran 25-17 and 25-23, Minneota 25-19, 26-24 and beat fellow Section 1A opponent Mabel-Canton 25-17, 25-20.

The Knights also won twice Friday. 25-19, 26-24 over Cleveland, 25-21, 25-14 against Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda.

KW fell to eventual Class A Champion Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 25-19, 25-19 and fell to Badger Greenbush-Middle River 25-23, 26-24. They also defeated MACCRAY 25-12, 16-25, 15-11.

Mabel-Canton fell to Canby 2-1 with scores of 14-25, 25-14, 11-15 and downed Henning 25-13, 25-22. The Cougars went 2-2 in the tournament.

Fillmore Central was 2-3 in matches. The Falcons Friday lost to Mayer Lutheran 25-21, 25-10 and MACCRAY 25-22, 25-22.

Fillmore Central lost to Spring Grove and defeated Legacy Christian and Canby Saturday.

Spring Grove was 2-2. Friday they lost both matches to Minneota 25-22, 25-22 and Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 28-26,22-25, 11-15.

The Lions swept Floodwood and Fillmore Central on Saturday.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton defeats Howard Lake-Okabena-Fulda and Cleveland Friday before sweeping Kenyon-Wanamingo. They then defeated Minneota 25-23, 21-25, 16-14 to advance to the title match against Mayer Lutheran.

The Knights won 25-20, 15-25, 15-12.

In the Class 2A Volleyball Showcase also held at the Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Cannon Falls each went 3-2.

Nova Classical Academy went undefeated to win the event. Capturing the title with a 3 set win over Pequot Lakes 21-25, 25-19, 15-9.

The Bombers won their first three matches before succumbing to Nova Classical 25-20, 25-13 and Zumbrota-Mazeppa 25-13, 25-9. They have defeated the Cougars in Zumbrota in HVL Conference play.

The Cougars lost to Concordia Academy in two sets and swept Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Friday. They defeated Southwest Christian before falling to Pequot Lakes and beating Cannon Falls.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown went 1-4 but were very competitive. They lost to Southwest Christian 25-19, 25-23 and Zumbrota-Mazeppa 25-13, 25-16 Friday.

The Buccaneers lost to Concordia Academy 25-19. 25-15, New London-Spicer 25-20, 25-20 before defeating Perham 25-14, 25-12.

Caledonia is in the same section with ZM and Cannon Falls and went 1-4 in the star studded event. The Lone win was against Perham. They lost to Jackson County Central, Belle Plaine, Watertown-Mayer and Nova Classical.

The Nova Classical Knights are undefeated while the RTR Knights have 3 losses this season.

