Bethel Homecoming is This Week

McKENZIE (October 17, 2022) — Alumni, students, and community members are invited to participate in the festivities throughout the week which culminates at 1 pm, Oct. 22, with the Homecoming football game against Thomas Moore University at Wildcat Stadium.

Bethel’s Homecoming theme this year is “It’s a Wildcat World” in celebration of the updated Wildcat mascot, Rowdy, introduced at the first home football game of the season.

“Our students, faculty and staff are excited to welcome back our alumni and all special guests,” said Dr. Walter Butler, president of Bethel University.

Many favorite Homecoming events include powderpuff football held at 8 pm, Oct. 18, at Wildcat Stadium; the Faculty and staff versus students kickball game held at the Wildcat Softball Field at 7 pm, Oct 19; Coffee House, featuring Bethel student and alumni performances, held on Oct. 20; the Jerry Wilcoxson Memorial Golf Tournament at the Carroll Lake Golf Club at 11 am, Oct. 21; and Worship with Renaissance at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of McKenzie at 11 am, Oct. 23, to finish the week.

Saturday, Oct. 22, acts as the primary day of Homecoming Celebrations with several events happening throughout the day. The Athletic Hall of Fame and Alumni Awards Breakfast (tickets required) starts off the day at 9 am Both the Wall of Faith Recognition Ceremony and Wildcat Alley begin at 10:30 am This year’s Wildcat Alley hosts a large variety of vendors, food trucks, and student organization tables that will run until 2:30 pm Alumni, students, and friends are encouraged to participate in the tailgate tent, starting at 11:30 am, before the game.

“Homecoming is the best time to catch up with your fellow Cats and meet some new ones. We hope to see you there,” said Myra Carlock, director of Campus Operations & University Events.

For more information about the full schedule of Homecoming events visit bethelu.edu/homecoming, or contact Carlock at [email protected] or 731-352-4090.

