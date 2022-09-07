Bethel girls volleyball loses to Albany – Times-Herald

The Bethel High girls volleyball team lost to Albany in four games on Tuesday night, falling 21-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23.

The Jaguars were led by Allisa Projillo, who had 12 aces, eight kills and six digs. Vanya Paopao had three aces, five kills and 15 assists. Precilla Williams and three assists and an ace. Aggy Alansalon had five kills and three digs.

Earlier in the night the Jaguars junior varsity team also lost to Albany, falling 25-5, 25-8.

Bethel plays at home against St. Mary’s on Thursday night.

Bethel fell to 2-1 on the season with the loss.

North Hills 3, Pleasant Hill Adventist Academy 0

The North Hills girls volleyball team swept Pleasant Hill Adventist on Tuesday, winning 25-10, 25-10, 25-10.

North Hills improved to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league play with the win.

Julianne Gonzales had 15 aces, six kills and five digs, while Alina Paga had eight aces and four digs. Jenna Garcia had eight aces, five kills and seven assists, while Nina Garcia had six digs.

North Hills plays next on Monday against North Bay Christian Academy.

Motor Sports

NHRA Sonoma Nationals scheduled for July 28-30 at Sonoma Raceway in 2023

The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals will come back to Sonoma Raceway the weekend of July 28-30, 2023, the series announced Monday as part of its full 2023 season schedule release.

The 2023 date will fall one week later than the event this past July, but as usual the Friday night session under the lights will kick off this thrilling three-day event. The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals will be the third and final stop of the three-track Western Swing next summer.

“It’s great to have NHRA back next summer on the new date,” said Raceway executive vice president and general manager Jill Gregory in a news release. “We’re proud to be part of the Western Swing and love bringing this adrenaline-filled event to our enthusiastic fans.”

Every ticket is a pit pass, giving fans additional access to see these extreme racing vehicles up close and the teams in competitive action. Tickets and camping information for the 2023 DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals weekend can be found by visiting SonomaRaceway.com or calling 800-970-RACE (7223).