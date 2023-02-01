Bethany Arts Community in Ossining celebrates Black History Month with a month of programs

Today marks the start of Black History Month, and an award-winning exhibit is Educating the Hudson Valley on Black culture.

Officials say their Black History and Culture – Fulfilling the Vision exhibition will have galleries which will highlight the steps taken by Black Visionaries in our Neighborhoods who worked diligently, intentionally, and purposefully to uplift the Black race in Westchester and beyond.

The exhibition will utilize oral history accounts and genealogical research to unearth the histories of Black entrepreneurs, organizations, and lawmakers from all facets of the community’s business and social life.

Other programming will include concerts, talks (including a talk with Madam CJ Walker’s great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles), curator tours, and living museum Actors with events in person, online, and traveling throughout the year with the History Walls.

The exhibition is free and open to the public during gallery hours, Monday through Friday 10 am- 4 pm On Saturdays throughout February, the gallery is open 10 am- 3 pm Walk & Talk Tours led by curator Joyce Sharrock Cole, are scheduled for Feb . 1, 8, 15, and 22 at 6 pm Closed Sundays. Tour admission is $25 adult / $10 student.

For more information, click here.