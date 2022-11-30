Beth Logan’s Art Patrol Recommendations | Visual Arts | Savannah News, Events, Restaurants, Music

Sulfur Studios presents their annual White Elephant Holiday Exhibition through January 28. The show features work priced under $300 from more than 25 Sulfur Studios Artists Supporters including Antoine de Villers, Lind Hollingsworth, Axelle Kieffer and yours truly. The opening reception for White Elephant VIII is Friday, December 2 from 5-9pm in conjunction with First Fridays in Starland. Work can be viewed online at sulfurstudios.org/whiteelephant

If fiber art is more your bag, you will want to stop by the JEA Art Gallery, 5111 Abercorn Street, on Sunday, December 4 between 2 and 4pm when the Fiber Guild of the Savannahs presents “In Search of the Golden Fleece.” Fiber Guild members share inspiration and techniques using spinning, weaving, dyeing, quilting, knitting, basketry, rug making, paper manipulation, needle felting, crocheting and more.

The Savannah Gallery of Art located at 304 E. Bryan Street (see my column of November 2022 ) hosts an opening reception, holiday celebration and awards ceremony on Friday, December 9 from 6-8pm. The gallery’s 2nd annual juried exhibit comes with $2,000 in cash prizes, including a $1,000 Crystal Beer parlor Best of Show award.

Mark your calendar for Tuesday, December 13 between 6 and 9pm to check out “Hanging Around: Prelude,” early artwork by sculptor and ceramic artist Derek Larson (see my column of February 2) at 208 Wine Bar, 208 Bay Street The collection of paintings and illustrations were created between 2011 and 2014. Ceramic items priced under $100, prints priced under $50 and custom hand-made frames will be available, with 10% of print purchases being donated to three local charities. Work will be on display through January 9.

Image: “I’m With Stupid”, 2011, 6’x4′, Acrylic on bedsheet by Derek Larson