‘Bet They Spike When He Mentions Greg Norman’: Golf World Reacts to Rory McIlroy’s New Health Tech Addition

The development of technology in any sport has become imminent. The sport of golf too has accepted many new technologies in recent times. However, a video of the world number one, Rory McIlroy, using a Blood Glucose tech to help improve his training has got the golf world in awe. Let’s take a look at what technology McIlroy was using and how the fans reacted to it.

McIlroy has had many struggles with his body. In 2018, it was reported that the 33-year-old was diagnosed with heart disease due to a viral infection. Moreover, nearly a decade ago reports of McIlroy having a low white blood cell count also made the headlines.

Nevertheless, during the final European Tour event in Dubai, a video posted by DP World Tour’s Twitter handle caught everybody’s attention. The video showed McIlroy using a Blood Glucose device while competing at the DP World Tour Championship.

Why was Rory McIlroy wearing a glucose monitor?

Since the Northern Irish star has struggled with so many internal issues, he chose to wear the monitor patch on his right hand. “It just keeps an eye on blood sugar levels throughout the day”, said McIlroy when asked about why he wears it.

They added, “You’re using up a lot of energy. Obviously you need to fuel up but you want to make sure you are fueling up with the right food and you aren’t spiking your blood sugar too much”. The world number one further claimed that he has been using the technology for the last 5 or 6 weeks.

Rory McIlroy talks about how he used the monitor to experiment with his body. They said, “Just to see what affect different foods have on my body, and what I react well to and what I don’t react so well to, especially coming into an offseason where I’m trying to go into the gym, trying to build some muscle , not wanting to fuel up with food that is no good for me basically”.

The 4 time Major Winner ends by saying how helpful the monitor has been for his training. Moreover, he hints at wearing it until the end of the year. As the video got posted on the European Tour’s Twitter account, many fans shared their reaction. Some took the humorous Outlook to the technology while one even suggested that McIlroy must have invested in the company.

Golf fans react to Rory McIlroy’s monitor

Let’s take a look at what the fans had to say:

