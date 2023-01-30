Bet Porzingis, Beal in Wizards vs. Spurs

NBA First Basket will break down some of his favorite NBA plays of the day here, and will track all his bets in The Action Network app.

NBA First Basket Prop Pick: Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis

Odds Beal (+750) I Porzingis (+550) Time 8 pm ET Book FanDuel

The Washington Wizards continue their road trip through the South Monday night taking on the Spurs in San Antonio. Kristaps Porzingis (78% opening-tip win rate) is off the injury report and will face Jakob Poeltl (48% win rate) at center court on the opening tip.

These two haven’t faced off on an opening tip-off over the past two seasons, but I expect Washington to control the opening tip. The Wizards have scored first this season in 55% of games, while the Spurs have scored first in 48% of games.

Bradley Beal has scored the first team field goal in 48% of starts this season, while Daniel Gafford and Porzingis have each scored the first team field goal in 29% of starts.

The Spurs allow opposing shooting guards to score first in 32% of games this season (second highest rate in the league). This lines up well for Beal tonight, and he has attractive odds.

I’m going to pair Beal with Porzingis thinking one of them will hit the first basket.

Wizards vs. Spurs First Basket Prop Data

