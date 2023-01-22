Bet Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris Sr. in Clippers vs. Mavericks (January 22)

NBA First Basket will break down some of his favorite NBA plays of the day here, and will track all his bets in The Action Network app.

NBA First Basket Prop Pick: Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris Sr.

Odds Zubac (+900) I Morris Sr. (+700) Time 2:30 p.m. ET Book FanDuel | DraftKings

The Los Angeles Clippers head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. Ivica Zubac (46% opening tip win rate) will face off against Dwight Powell (37% win rate) for the opening tip. Zubac has won all four opening tip-offs against Powell over the past two seasons.

Both teams are below average at scoring first this season, with the Clippers scoring first in 46% of games and the Mavericks scoring first just 36% of the time.

The Clippers have had a lot of different starting lineups this season. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George or Marcus Morris Sr. are generally the most likely to take the first shot given season data.

Looking at the last six matchups between these two teams, Zubac and Morris Sr. have each taken the Clippers’ first shot attempt three times. These teams played each other in November with Morris Sr. scoring first. The Mavericks and Clippers played again in early January with Zubac taking and making the first shot.

I put a little more weight on the head-to-head Matchup data and like the odds for Zubac and Morris Sr. today.

Clippers vs. Mavericks First Basket Prop Data

