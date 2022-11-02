Bet Gordon Hayward, Dennis Smith Jr. to Score in Hornets vs. Bulls (November 2)

NBA First Basket will break down some of his favorite NBA plays of the day here, and will track all his bets in The Action Network app.

Gordon Hayward | Dennis Smith Jr.

Prop Hayward (+600) | Smith Jr. (+1200) Matchups Hornets vs. Bulls Time 8 pm ET Book FanDuel

The Chicago Bulls will host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic (41% opening-tip win rate last season) will be jumping at center against Miles Plumlee (44% win rate).

These two faced off against each other four times over the past two seasons, with Plumlee winning the tip in three of the four matchups. Vucevic is off to a slow start on opening tip-offs this year, winning just 25% of tips.

The Hornets were above average at scoring first last season, converting the first points 53% of the time. To start the season, they are converting the first points 57% of the time despite missing a few of their key players from last season. The Bulls, meanwhile, scored first at a rate of 41% last season, which was near the bottom of the league.

Ready to place your bets on this and every other game across the NBA? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook now!

Charlotte has had some ankle injuries to start the season with LaMelo Ball continuing to sit out and Terry Rozier doubtful tonight. This has shifted Dennis Smith Jr. into a starter role for the Hornets. On the other side, Zach LaVine is likely out for the Bulls (rest / injury management) since this is the second night of a back-to-back for the Bulls.

Its a small sample size to start the season, but Smith and Gordon Hayward have each taken the first team field goal attempt for Charlotte three times this season. Hayward has scored the first team field goal in four of the seven games this season, while Smith has scored the first team field goal once.

I’ll take Gordon Hayward first basket prop (+600) and risk 0.75 units on FanDuel. I’m also grabbing Smith Jr. (+1200) first basket and risk 0.25 units on FanDuel.

The Pick: Hayward (+600) & Smith Jr. (+1200)

Hornets vs. Bulls First Basket Data

Get NBA First Basket’s bets instantly in The Action Network app.