Bet Edwards, McDaniels in Clippers-Timberwolves
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images. Pictured (L-R): Jaylen Nowell, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, D’Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
- The Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves face off Friday, which will be the second game of a back-to-back for the Clippers.
- The Wolves have two players — Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels — with value in first scorer markets.
- NBA First Basket breaks down how to bet their props in this matchup.
NBA First Basket Prop Pick: Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels
|Odds
|Edwards (+500) I McDaniels (+850)
|Time
|9 pm ET
|Book
|FanDuel
The Los Angeles Clippers head East to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves Friday night. Ivica Zubac (45% opening tip win rate) will face off against Rudy Gobert (77% win rate) on the opening tip-off. Gobert has won three of four opening tip-offs against Zubac over the past two seasons and is likely to control the tip-off in this game tonight.
The Clippers are coming off a blowout loss Thursday to the Denver Nuggets in which no starter played more than 18 minutes. In theory, that should reduce the risk that Paul George or Kawhi Leonard rests tonight, but that could still happen because those two are unpredictable from an injury management standpoint.
The Clippers give up the first opposing basket to shooting guards in 30% of games (second highest rate in the league). Anthony Edwards is on an Absolute heater right now, averaging 29.4 points over the last 10 games. His Offensive usage has significantly increased without Karl-Anthony Towns available.
I could also make the case for Rudy Gobert here, but I don’t like playing two players at +500 odds each. I’ll take Edwards and pair him with Jaden McDaniels tonight.
Clippers vs. Timberwolves First Basket Prop Data
