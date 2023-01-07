Bet Edwards, McDaniels in Clippers-Timberwolves

NBA First Basket will break down some of his favorite NBA plays of the day here, and will track all his bets in The Action Network app.

NBA First Basket Prop Pick: Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels

Odds Edwards (+500) I McDaniels (+850) Time 9 pm ET Book FanDuel

The Los Angeles Clippers head East to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves Friday night. Ivica Zubac (45% opening tip win rate) will face off against Rudy Gobert (77% win rate) on the opening tip-off. Gobert has won three of four opening tip-offs against Zubac over the past two seasons and is likely to control the tip-off in this game tonight.

The Clippers are coming off a blowout loss Thursday to the Denver Nuggets in which no starter played more than 18 minutes. In theory, that should reduce the risk that Paul George or Kawhi Leonard rests tonight, but that could still happen because those two are unpredictable from an injury management standpoint.

The Clippers give up the first opposing basket to shooting guards in 30% of games (second highest rate in the league). Anthony Edwards is on an Absolute heater right now, averaging 29.4 points over the last 10 games. His Offensive usage has significantly increased without Karl-Anthony Towns available.

I could also make the case for Rudy Gobert here, but I don’t like playing two players at +500 odds each. I’ll take Edwards and pair him with Jaden McDaniels tonight.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves First Basket Prop Data

