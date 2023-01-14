Bet $5, Win $200 if ONE GOAL is Scored in Arsenal-Tottenham

Arsenal hasn’t lost for four consecutive matches as the Gunners sit atop the Premier League standings ahead of a Showdown with Tottenham. The Spurs have two straight wins but still sit fifth in the standings.

Both offenses are electric, which is excellent news for bettors thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook. If at least ONE goal is scored, you’ll turn $5 into $200 GUARANTEED! See below how the amazing promo works and how to claim it.

DraftKings Promo Code

If you sign up for DraftKings and wager $5 or more on ANY Arsenal vs. Tottenham bet, you’ll win $200 free if at least one goal is scored by either team! That’s +4000 odds for a single goal!

Just follow these steps and that $200 is yours:

Sign up for DraftKings using this link Verify your identity Deposit $5 or more Wager at least $5 on any Arsenal vs. Tottenham bet

Whether you win or lose, you’ll then receive $200 in bonus bets to use however you want!

Guaranteed wins are rare in this business. Opportunities like this don’t come often, so take advantage of DraftKings’ generosity!

You’ll not only love the huge profit, but DraftKings’ functionality and fun daily boosts make it the perfect sportsbook for new and experienced users alike!

Only new DraftKings users can claim this Incredible promo and only a short time remains! Sign up for DraftKings today to pad your pockets with $200 guaranteed on any bet in Arsenal vs. Tottenham!

If you already have a DraftKings account, here are a couple of other fantastic promos you can claim as well:

However you want to bet in this match, just be sure to first sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and claim this offer. Even if you lose your wager, you’re still turning $5 into $200 with a single goal!

Start your weekend off with the right food and sign up for DraftKings now!

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.