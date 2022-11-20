Bet $5, Win $200 if England Scores ONE Goal Against Iran

The World Cup is finally here, and Chelsea is well represented with 15 players competing in the planet’s best tournament. Two of those players (Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount) represent England against Iran. You’ve got a chance to win BIG on that match thanks to BetMGM, as you’ll get $200 in free bets if England scores at least one goal against Iran! Here’s how it works and what to do:

BetMGM World Cup

As long as you wager at least $10 on any England vs Iran bet, you’ll get $200 in free bets if England scores at least one goal. What’s more, you don’t even need to win your initial wager!

Your part is easy. Just follow these four steps:

Sign up for BetMGM using this link Verify your identity Deposit at least $10 Wager $10 or more on any England vs Iran bet

That’s all! Provided you bet at least $10, you’ll get $200 in free bets if England or Iran scores at least one goal in the match.

It doesn’t matter who scores, nor does it matter if you win or lose that first bet. As long as one goal is scored, you’re getting $200 in free bets. England’s current odds to score at least once are -1000, so you’re getting a tremendous value.

You must be a new BetMGM user and this applies to all legal states except for New York, Pennsylvania, and Mississippi.

Sign up for BetMGM now to get +2000 odds for England scoring a goal!

DraftKings Promo Code World Cup

DraftKings Sportsbook has a Spectacular World Cup promo too: Bet $5, Get $150 if your team wins the match! You can bet on any team’s Moneyline and still get that $150.

Just use this link to sign up for DraftKings, verify your identity, and deposit $5 or more.

Bet at least $5 on any World Cup moneyline, then you’ll get $150 in free bets if your team wins the game.

You can bet on any team, even a huge favorite like England or Argentina, and that $150 is yours guaranteed.

This Stellar offer is only for new users – sign up for DraftKings today and get $150 if your team wins!

FanDuel Promo Code World Cup

FanDuel Sportsbook is joining the action by giving you $125 free, all just for making a $5 bet! The best part? It doesn’t even matter if you win or lose your wager.

You’ll sign up for FanDuel with this link, complete the identity verification, and deposit at least $5.

Then, bet that $5 on any World Cup Moneyline bet and you’ll get $125 in free bets credited to your account no matter what! Even if you lose your bet, that $125 is yours to use as you please.

It must be a Moneyline bet, and you must be a new user. Sign up for FanDuel today to celebrate the return of the World Cup with a free $125!

Between these three sportsbooks, you’ve got $475 in free bets for the World Cup! This kind of chance only comes around once every four years, so seize the day and sign up for all three sportsbooks now.

Game odds change periodically and are subject to change.