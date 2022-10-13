Bet $5, Win $150 + NBA League Pass Free if RJ Barrett Scores 1 Point in Preseason

Knicks’ Cam Reddish is forcing himself out of rotation he already wasn’t in by Jordanna Clark

As the Knicks prepare for a step forward this season behind RJ Barrett and the newly-acquired Jalen Brunson, FanDuel Sportsbook has an unbelievable offer to Usher in a new NBA year: Bet $5, Win $150 AND get NBA League Pass free if Barrett scores at at least one point in the Knicks’ final preseason games.

FanDuel NBA Promo

As long as you bet $5 on any NBA preseason bet before the season officially starts on Tuesday, October 18, you’ll get three free months of NBA League Pass as long as RJ Barrett scores one point in his final preseason games. If you’re a new FanDuel user, you’ll get $150 in free bets too!

Your part is easy: sign up for FanDuel using this link, complete the identity verification and deposit at least $5. Bet that $5 on any NBA preseason game and you’re set! Whether you win or lose your initial $5 bet, you’ll get $150 in free bets uploaded to your account within 72 hours if you’re a new user and, even if you’re not new, you’ll receive an email with instructions to claim three free months of NBA League Pass within 24 hours.

The Knicks have a lot of promise heading into the new season. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett form a strong core, while Jalen Brunson’s acquisition gives New York a higher ceiling for a potential playoff push.

Don’t miss out on your chance to wrack up $150 in free bets and three free months of NBA League Pass – sign up for FanDuel now!

We know how much Knicks fans love their squad. Whether you’re cheering them on at the Garden or at home on League Pass, you won’t want to miss a minute of this upcoming season.

Sign up for FanDuel to secure your easy $150 and a free League Pass subscription!

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.