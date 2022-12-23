Bet $10, Win $200 if ONE GOAL is Scored in Columbus vs Chicago
The Blackhawks have given up 11 goals over their last two games as they’ve now lost eight consecutive games following a 4-2 loss to the Predators. They play Columbus tonight, and you’ve got a chance to win BIG at BetMGM. If at least one goal is scored in the contest, you’ll get $200 in free bets!
Here’s how it works and what to do, as well as my favorite bet for the Matchup below:
If you wager $10 or more on any Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets bet, you’ll win $200 in free bets from BetMGM if either team scores at least one goal in the game. That’s +2000 odds for anyone to get a goal!
All you need to do is follow these steps to secure your shot at a free $200:
- Sign up for BetMGM using this link
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $10
- Wager $10 (or more) on any Blackhawks vs. Blue Jackets bet
Then, you’ll automatically receive $200 in free bets if either team scores at least one goal in the game!
At least one goal was scored in every game each of these two teams played this season, so it’s a pretty safe bet that at least one person will find the back of the net.
It doesn’t matter who scores or if you win or lose that initial wager. Provided someone scores a goal, you’ll be credited with $200 in free bets guaranteed!
Only new BetMGM users in Illinois qualify for the free $200. Sign up for BetMGM now to secure +2000 odds for anyone to score a goal tonight!
Before I get into my best bet, here are some other awesome sportsbook promos you can claim too:
These are two of hockey’s worst teams, with the Blue Jackets’ five-game losing streak only a little better than Chicago’s eight-game slide. Neither offense has packed any punch of late. As a result, I love the under in the matchup.
The Blackhawks have one goal or fewer six times over those last eight games, averaging a pathetic 1.12 goals per match in that stretch. Columbus hasn’t been much better, scoring just 1.4 goals per game over its last five.
The under is 5-2-1 in Chicago’s previous eight and a remarkable 11-3 in the Blue Jacket’s past 14.
With such a high total, I see excellent value on both attacks staying lifeless and am all over the under tonight.
Even though I’m on the under, I do expect at least one goal to be scored. Before you lock any bets in, just be sure to first sign up for BetMGM and secure your shot at a free $200. Opportunities like this don’t come every day, so seize the moment and sign up for BetMGM now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.