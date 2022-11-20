Bet $10, Win $200 if ONE Goal is Scored in ANY Game

The World Cup finally returns today, and over a dozen Real Madrid players will participate in the Greatest tournament on the planet. While you’re watching Vinicius Jr. and Eden Hazard compete for their country, BetMGM is ready to help you win BIG by giving you a free $200 if at least one goal is scored in any game! Here’s how it works and what you need to do:

BetMGM World Cup

If you bet $10 or more on any World Cup game, you’ll get $200 in free bets if either team scores a goal in the match! What’s more, you don’t even need to win that original bet.

Just follow these easy steps and you’re good to go:

Sign up for BetMGM with this link Verify your identity Deposit $10 or more Bet at least $10 on any World Cup match

Then, you’re all set. Provided you bet $10 or more, you’ll receive $200 in free bets if either team scores a goal in the game you bet on.

It doesn’t matter if you win or lose your bet, just that someone scores a goal. With all the star power in the World Cup, you can pick a match with Fantastic Strikers to give yourself the best chance at a huge win.

You must be a new BetMGM user. All legal states where BetMGM operates qualify except New York, Pennsylvania, and Mississippi.

Sign up for BetMGM now to secure +2000 odds for a goal to be scored in any match!

DraftKings Promo Code World Cup

DraftKings has a Spectacular promo for the World Cup as well: Bet $5, Win $150 if your team wins the game! Yeah, that’s +3000 odds to back any team.

All you need to do is sign up for DraftKings with this link, complete the identity verification, then deposit at least $5.

Bet that $5 on any World Cup Moneyline and you’ll get $150 in free bets if your team wins!

You could bet Spain as a big favorite, for example, and still get $150! Normally, that same $5 bet would profit under $1.

This excellent offer is only valid for new DraftKings users. Sign up for DraftKings now to celebrate the return of the World Cup with $150 free!

FanDuel Promo Code World Cup

FanDuel Sportsbook is joining the party with a free $125 for new users. All it takes is a $5 bet, and you don’t even need to win.

Simply use this link to sign up for FanDuel, verify your identity, and deposit $5 or more.

Wager that $5 on any World Cup moneyline, then you’ll get $125 in free bets guaranteed. Even if you lose your bet, that $125 is yours.

It must be a Moneyline bet to qualify, and you need to be a new FanDuel user.

Sign up for FanDuel now to get $125 free whether you win or lose!

Between these three sportsbooks, you’ve got $475 in free bets waiting for you for the World Cup. This opportunity only comes around once every four years, so seize the day and sign up for all three sportsbooks now.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.