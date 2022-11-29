Bet $10, Win $200 if ONE Goal is Scored in Any Game Today

The World Cup is off to a thrilling start and we’ve got much more excitement left over these next few weeks. With another Stellar Slate of games today, you’ve got a chance for a BIG win thanks to BetMGM. If you bet $10 on any game, you’ll get $200 if either team scores a goal in that match! Here’s how it works and what to do:

BetMGM World Cup

As long as you wager at least $10 on any game today, you’ll get $200 in free bets from BetMGM if either team scores a goal! What’s more, you don’t even need to win your initial wager to get your $200.

Your part is easy. Just follow these simple steps and you’ll be in line for a +2000 cash:

Sign up for BetMGM using this link Verify your identity Deposit at least $10 Wager $10 or more on any match today

Provided you bet at least $10, you’ll then get $200 in free bets if either team scores a goal in the match.

It doesn’t matter who scores, nor does it matter if you win or lose that first bet. As long as someone gets a goal, you’re getting $200 in free bets to use as you please.

You must be a new BetMGM user and this applies to all legal states except for New York, Pennsylvania, and Mississippi.

Sign up for BetMGM now to get +2000 odds for at least one goal in any World Cup match today!

DraftKings Promo Code World Cup

Don’t worry if you already have a BetMGM account, because DraftKings Sportsbook has an Incredible World Cup promo too: Bet $5, Get $150 if your team wins the match! You can bet on any team’s Moneyline and still get that $150.

Just use this link to sign up for DraftKings, verify your identity, and deposit $5 or more.

Bet at least $5 on any World Cup moneyline, then you’ll get $150 in free bets if your team wins the game! That’s +3000 odds for any Moneyline winner.

You can bet on whichever team you’d like, even a huge favorite like the Netherlands, and still win thanks to DraftKings.

This Stellar offer is only for new users – sign up for DraftKings today and get $150 if the team you bet on wins!

FanDuel Promo Code World Cup

There’s a $1,000 risk-free bet waiting for you at FanDuel Sportsbook, and it only takes a couple of clicks to claim!

Simply use this link to sign up for FanDuel, verify your identity, and deposit at least $10.

Then, you’re set! Your next wager up to $1,000 will automatically be risk-free and refunded in free bets if you lose.

Whether you have a parlay in mind or just want to back your favorite World Cup team today, that $1,000 risk-free bet is yours, guaranteed.

This excellent promo is only valid for new FanDuel users and won’t last either – sign up for FanDuel today before the offer gets pulled!

Between these three sportsbooks, you’ve got $350 in free bets and a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 ready for the World Cup today! The holidays are expensive, so don’t miss an opportunity to pile up some cash and sign up for all three sportsbooks now!

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.