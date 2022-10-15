Check out our Picks for the best golf tees for 2022, where you’ll find durable, stylish and affordable tees for the course. GOLF

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our Picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop.

This selection of Women’s golf pants ranges from cool and casual to high-fashion and highly functional. The year 2022’s season’s colors have us falling Deeper in love with golf in the fall. Many of the pants below are offered in various colors, so be sure to hit that “buy here” button to find the color for you! We’ve also made a point to include Women’s golf pants in various price levels because… well, we can’t all afford cashmere! But yes, there is a pair of cashmere golf pants featured. So many choices — get excited!

Best Women’s golf pants 2022: comfortable, breathable, and stylish

Ralph Lauren RLX Golf

RLX Golf pants may be a bit pricier than the rest of the selection, but come on… aren’t these some of the best-looking Women’s golf pants you’ve ever laid eyes on? They’re offered in colors Indigo Blue and Cargo Green. But look further… look at the Cashmere Jogger Pant. Cashmere! This is luxurious sportswear.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

RLX Four-Way-Stretch Jogger Pant $188 Made from four-way stretch fabric for ease of movement, these jogger pants feature moisture-wicking properties to help keep you cool and dry. BUY HERE

RLX Golf Eagle Nylon Stretch $165 The RLX Eagle pants are designed with a tapered fit and offer a dose of stretch for comfort and freedom of movement. They feature elastic at the back waist for additional comfort and pockets so you can bring along daily essentials as needed. Buy Now View Product

Cashmere Jogger Pant $259.99 This luxurious take on a Sportswear staple is knit from soft cashmere and trimmed with side stripes. An embroidered “RLX” logo accents the left hip. BUY HERE

J. Lindeberg

These pants are by a company Deeply devoted to Women’s golf high-fashion, J. Lindeberg, which incorporates “sharp silhouettes from fashion with the functionality of sportswear.” J. Lindeberg engineers pants for leading a contemporary and active lifestyle.

J. Lindeberg Pia Golf $145 These slim golf pants are made with JL’s Micro High Stretch fabric, which is lightweight, comfortable, and keeps you moving without restriction. In addition, the fabric offers breathability, fast drying, and water repellent. Pia features a twill structure, a mid rise waistline, zippers at the bottom hem, and pockets for personal items/accessories. Buy Now View Product

Pia High Stretch 28″ Twill Pant $155 Pia High Stretch 28″ Twill Pant SHOP HERE

Athleta x Gap

We are living for this collaboration. These selections only scratch the surface of the variety that Athleta x Gap are bringing to the table. Really, it’s so beautiful seeing golf fashion become so functional and fashionable. We honestly love to see it.

Brooklyn Ankle Pant $34.97 – $99 This style is made from Featherweight Stretch fabric – it’s silky, sleek, ultra-lightweight, and made form recycled polyester. SHOP HERE

Brooklyn Textured Ankle Pant $99 These pants are quick drying, wrinkle resistant, sustainable, and breathable. SHOP HERE

Attitude Lined Pant II $109 These pants are quick drying, wrinkle resistant, sustainable, and breathable. SHOP HERE

Lululemon Golf

Alright, at this point, we all know how AMAZING Lululemon Golf clothes are, but to reiterate… these are SO GOOD. But…have you heard of their Like New Resale Program? Recently, Lulu developed this program to help keep their clothes out of landfills. You can trade in your Lululemon clothes to help reduce your carbon footprint. The profits from the Like New Resale Program go 100% to their Sustainability initiatives.

Adapted State High-Rise Jogger $128 Versatile, quick-drying, and comfortable. SHOP HERE

Stretch High-Rise Pant 7/8 Length $89 Designed to be on the move. Made of sweat-wicking, Luxtreme™ Fabric SHOP HERE

Cougar

Functional, affordable, and adorable, these Women’s golf pants by Puma are a great choice for this year’s cold weather. The Bright White pair is on sale for $16.97, and there are two other colors available in Thyme and Puma Black for $80.

PUMA Women’s PWRSHAPE Golf Pants $16.97 – $80 Tee up wearing the PUMA® Women’s PWRSHAPE Golf Pants and you’ll never look back. DryCELL moisture-wicking fabric and the trouble-free pull-on design offer a comfortable fit you’ll love. SHOP HERE

Nike

The Nike Dri-Fit Tours are a classic take on golf pants with a stylish silhouette. They also have plenty of pocket space which is always a plus. Oh, and belt loops! The Dri-Fit Tours also come in the color black to match any outfit!

Nike Dri-FIT Tour $110 Stride confidently onto the course in our sweat-wicking Tour Pants. With plenty of storage and stretch, you’ll feel cool and collected as you line up your shot and take your swing. SHOP HERE

Adidas

We’d just like to say, thank you to Adidas for contributing to the Women’s golf world with these pants. They’re essential.

Essentials Jogger Pants $56 GOLF JOGGERS FOR LIGHTWEIGHT COMFORT, MADE WITH PARLEY OCEAN PLASTIC. SHOP HERE