Best value Liberal arts Colleges for the 2022-2023 school year

The US News & World Report released its annual list of the Colleges and Universities that offer students the best value.

This year’s list weighs each school’s ranking on the overall US News best Colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.

The report states that the higher the quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal.

The 2022-2023 best-value schools ranking was determined based on four indicators:

academic quality relative to the average discount price paid by full-time undergraduates after receiving need-based Grants

the percentage of all full-time undergraduates receiving need-based Scholarships or Grants

the percentage of 2021-2022 full-time undergraduates who received need-based aid and an additional grant or Scholarship

the average discount from the school’s total sticker price for full-time undergraduates

It’s important to note that the US News & World Report ranking does not include schools that do not charge tuition.