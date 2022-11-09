Best Used Golf Irons 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Best Used Golf Irons

When it comes to a set of golf irons, they are arguably the clubs that are going to stay in your golf bag for the longest amount of time. Because of their longevity, a set of irons are usually the most expensive parts of the golf bag, with a set setting you back upwards of $1000.

In today’s environment that is an awful lot of money to splash out, especially given that the rest of your golf bag doesn’t come cheap either! However, there are a few ways of getting around the high cost, with one of the ways being to take a look at some of the best budget Irons on the market.

Another way is to look at the second hand market on sites like eBay. Now, you may think that this isn’t a good idea, but you can pick up some of the best golf irons that money can buy from reliable dealers and sellers that have their own shops on these kinds of websites.

Obviously, when it comes to Purchasing Clubs off eBay, you need to do some research, but here at Golf Monthly we have done some digging ourselves to find some cracking deals on excellent Irons from years gone by. Along with irons, we also have a guide on the best used golf drivers, which features some of the best golf drivers from the last few years.

If you still are unsure on whether used golf clubs are the way to go, then it may be worth noting that many golfers are turning to the second hand market for equipment. That’s according to Golfclubs4cash, Europe’s biggest second-hand golf equipment retailer, who has reported year-on-year growth that has exceeded that of the 2020 Pandemic boom.

In this video, Joel Tadman Compares 2022’s leading game-improvement Irons

So, why not check out some of the best deals we have found on eBay, which include some of the most forgiving Irons and some of the best distance Irons that money can buy.

Best Used Irons US

Best Used Irons UK

What to consider when buying used Irons

When it comes to Purchasing the best used golf irons there are a number of factors that need to be considered:

Seller

Firstly, is the seller reputable? You don’t want to purchase a golf club that may be cheap, but sold by someone who has a low approval rating on the sites and therefore may not deliver promptly, if at all. In the case of some Sellers on eBay there have been examples of counterfeit Clubs being sold, so always buy through well-known retail shops on second hand channels that have very high feedback ratings.

One last point is to make sure you do your research. As noted earlier, there may be a specific type of shaft or weight that you are looking for in your driver, so it’s crucial that you check that what you are purchasing matches your requirements. You don’t want the debacle of buying one of the best Mizuno Irons or one of the best Titleist Irons to find out the Lofts or shaft is different to what you are used to.

Condition

We’ve all been there. You spot a club that is hundreds of dollars cheaper than the original price and, when it’s delivered, it is damaged beyond belief. That is why it’s crucial you read up on the condition beforehand. Most sellers will list the condition of the club on the page, but you can always message them if you have any problems or questions.

Specs

This may sound like an obvious one but, when researching, it’s important you find out whether the specs of the iron or club are correct. Again, these should be listed on the sites, but be wary of the flex of the club, as well as the weight. You don’t want the club to arrive to find out that the shaft is incorrect, or the head is a different model.

FAQs

Why would you buy used clubs? Used golf clubs are usually far cheaper than new models and offer a potentially huge saving. What’s more, a company may have stopped producing a certain model, so used sites can be a great place to pick up these models that no longer exist if you have a special place in your heart for a very specific club.