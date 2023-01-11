Best UGA golf gear and apparel to celebrate the national championship

Tom Hoge probably owes Kevin Kisner a beer.

The University of Georgia dominated TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national title game.

Hoge left Hawaii in between the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open to cheer on his alma mater.

While there is no official word on whether or not Hoge lost any bets to Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, or any of the Bulldogs on the PGA Tour, we can only hope that he will have to publicly pay up in some fashion.

In the meantime, Golfweek has compiled a list of ways you can celebrate your inner Dawg while on the golf course.

Columbia Sportswear Men’s UGA ’22 National Champs Omni-WICK Club Invite Polo Shirt

UGA 2022 National Champions Hat

Georgia Bulldogs WinCraft Caddy Carry Hybrid Golf Bag

Columbia Sportswear Men’s UGA ’22 National Champs Basin Butte Full-Zip Jacket

UGA 2022 CFP National Champs Clean Up Cap

UGA Antigua College Football Playoff 2022 Peach Bowl Answer Polo

UGA 2022 CFP National Champs Northward Cuff Knit Beanie

Columbia Sportswear Men’s UGA ’22 National Champs Tamiami Shirt

UGA 2022 CFP National Champs 30oz Tumbler

