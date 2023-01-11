Best UGA golf gear and apparel to celebrate the national championship

Tom Hoge probably owes Kevin Kisner a beer.

The University of Georgia dominated TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national title game.

Hoge left Hawaii in between the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open to cheer on his alma mater.

While there is no official word on whether or not Hoge lost any bets to Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, or any of the Bulldogs on the PGA Tour, we can only hope that he will have to publicly pay up in some fashion.

In the meantime, Golfweek has compiled a list of ways you can celebrate your inner Dawg while on the golf course.