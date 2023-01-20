Best Twitter rage Tweets from Ohio State basketball’s free fall
Wednesday night was another difficult game to watch for the Ohio State basketball team. The team seems to be regressing instead of getting better, and Buckeye Nation is not liking what it sees.
In fact, social media was not kind to the Buckeye hoopsters after this last undisciplined, low-energy, and stale showing that resulted in Ohio State losing to one of the worst teams in the league, Nebraska. This comes just a couple of games after losing to last-place Minnesota at home as part of a stretch that has seen the Buckeyes lose five-straight games — all by single digits.
So yeah, the stream of disgust, depression, and stroke-slinging were out in full force on Wednesday night as fans and others took turns treating the Ohio State basketball team like a punching bag.
Here are some of the best rage tweets from the sudden free fall the OSU hoops team finds itself mired in.
Just a team that looks totally lost. Lacking confidence all around. Just really sad. Ugh.
— Joey Lane (@JoeySmoke14) January 19, 2023
This is gonna happen again isn’t it?
— Timmy Hall (@TimHall971) January 19, 2023
Here’s the deal, Ohio State hasn’t won a game since I started my diet. I take FULL responsibility. That being said, where should I get dinner from tonight before the game? McDonald’s?
— Joey Lane (@JoeySmoke14) January 18, 2023
I once saw @TorgRadio stab himself in the leg with a ballpoint pen to take his mind off the blinding pain from a kidney stone. I have that same desire as I watch Buckeye basketball.
— Common Man (@CommonManRadio) January 19, 2023
Thinking about how my beloved alma mater, The™️ Ohio State University, at one point in my life simultaneously had the No. 1 football and men’s basketball programs in the country.
— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) January 19, 2023
I would like to remind everyone at this juncture that the 18-0 Ohio State Women’s basketball team is a Joy to watch.
— Jonathan Smith (@DegenerateTBone) January 19, 2023
Ohio State started playing men’s basketball in the 1898-99 season. It has never lost five straight games by single digits until now. What to make of that stat, and what is wrong with these #Buckeyes right now? Here’s the 1,600-word postgame notebook: https://t.co/3q6eQV8hRz
— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 19, 2023
Who will be the Ohio State basketball coach next year?
— Toledo Player (@305Buckeye) January 19, 2023
Remember when Ohio State used to compete for men’s basketball big ten championships? That was wild
— Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) January 19, 2023
After checking stats and info… Chris Holtmann has taken Ohio State basketball to new lows. Ohio State basketball has never been in 13th place or lower place in the Big Ten since the Conference added Rutgers and Maryland in 2014.@mitchelbiever @clubtrillion @CBB_Central
— Official Ohio State DG (@DylanEveryday) January 19, 2023
Ohio State men’s basketball SUCKS!!!
— Alwayszabuckeye614 (@turbo2point4) January 15, 2023
This is rock bottom for the Ohio State basketball team
— Scarlet & Game (@ScarletAndGame) January 19, 2023
Half the people in Columbus don’t even know Ohio State has a basketball program. They are just waiting for spring ball. So whoever the coach is really doesn’t matter.
— ray-ray (@rayray5162) January 19, 2023
Ohio State Basketball Is Irrelevant. Coming From An Ohio State Fan.
— SirBoywonder513 (@SirBoywonder513) January 19, 2023
Ohio state might have one of the worst basketball teams I’ve ever seen. Not an exaggeration
— drewbirddd (@_drewbirddd) January 19, 2023
I’m not sure what your standard is or where your bar is at for Ohio State basketball, but this can’t be it…
— Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) January 15, 2023
This Ohio State men’s basketball team is nothing short of pathetic.
— Bob (@buckeyebob14) January 19, 2023
Ohio State men’s basketball is becoming depressed.
— Beppe⁹⁶ (@buckeyedinapoli) January 19, 2023
Ohio state basketball is poop soup
— Mike Mencini (@Mike2Mencini) January 19, 2023
Ohio State’s men’s basketball is the funniest bit in sports. Everything about them is hilarious.
— Subscribe to Badgers Ball Knower (@drewhamm5) January 19, 2023
.