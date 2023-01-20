Best Twitter rage Tweets from Ohio State basketball’s free fall

Wednesday night was another difficult game to watch for the Ohio State basketball team. The team seems to be regressing instead of getting better, and Buckeye Nation is not liking what it sees.

In fact, social media was not kind to the Buckeye hoopsters after this last undisciplined, low-energy, and stale showing that resulted in Ohio State losing to one of the worst teams in the league, Nebraska. This comes just a couple of games after losing to last-place Minnesota at home as part of a stretch that has seen the Buckeyes lose five-straight games — all by single digits.

So yeah, the stream of disgust, depression, and stroke-slinging were out in full force on Wednesday night as fans and others took turns treating the Ohio State basketball team like a punching bag.

Here are some of the best rage tweets from the sudden free fall the OSU hoops team finds itself mired in.