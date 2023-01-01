Best Tattoo Parlor: Love Hate Tattoo | Best of Rochester

click to enlarge

Love Hate Tattoo

47 State St. | 585-262-6440

lovehatetattoo.com

Love Hate Tattoo has been a fixture of the local body art industry for more than 20 years. The shop’s owner, Joseph “Jet” DiProjetto, and his crew of tattoo artists specialize in the traditional Americana style — bold borders; a vivid but limited color palette of blues, reds, and yellows; and familiar old-school imagery like eagles, tigers, skulls, daggers, and female portraiture. If you’re interested in a more modern tattoo with a focus on sci fi or pop culture such as Star Wars or comic book heroes, Love Hate has you covered, too. For a balanced combination of edgy and old school, this downtown shop is the place to go for some fresh ink.

Pyramid Arts Tattoo | Savior Tattoo | White Tiger Tattoo

Not so fast. . .

Pyramid Arts Tattoo

104 Platt St. | 585-473-2787

pyramidartstattoo.com

click to enlarge Photo provided

Pyramid Arts Tattoo

Pyramid Arts Tattoo lacks the name recognition of other local tattoo parlors, but artistic talent and professionalism are abundant there. Pyramid owner Ben Wight and his team boast skills in a wide variety of Styles from traditional and neo-traditional to black-and-gray, Japanese style, and Aesthetic nature tattoos. If you’re looking to develop a rapport with a store of inkslingers you can come to again and again for your tattoos, Pyramid is the place. The two-story shop is a stone’s throw from the Pont du Rennes overlooking High Falls. — DANIEL KUSHNER

