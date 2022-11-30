Best Soccer TV Shows and Movies to Watch During the World Cup

The World Cup is in full flow and there has been an influx of football shows and movies being released, with the likes of Ted Lasso and Welcome to Wrexham standing out with their critical successes. Football Fever has gripped the world as each Nation awaits its next big game, but if you’re hoping to quench that thirst for more of the sport we love, then the following Releases might be just what you’re looking for.





Ted Lasso

After an enormous 20 Emmy nominations for the first season, Ted Lasso went on to win seven awards and followed this with another four for the second season. Led by Jason Sudeikis in the eponymous role, the series follows Ted Lasso, an American football coach, as he takes over the fictional English soccer side, Richmond AFC. After being met with a plethora of negative press and attention, Ted’s charm and spirit eventually wins over his biggest cynics, and he becomes a much-loved leader of the team. While the main story is that of Richmond’s footballing journey, it’s the minor stories that bring the show its heart. Touching on subjects such as anxiety, heartbreak, and betrayal, there’s a lot more to the Apple TV show than just soccer, and it’s this that has captured the hearts of so many viewers and critics alike. For an uplifting story of the dividends of being a good person, Ted Lasso has to be at the top of the list.

FIFA Uncovered

Image via Netflix

To coincide with the World Cup, Netflix released FIFA Uncovered, a four-part documentary looking into the various scandals surrounding the world’s largest governing football body, FIFA. There was no holding back from Netflix in this series, as they delve right into the biggest controversies and corruption that has taken place at FIFA over the past. From embezzlement to bribery, there have been many questionable moves made by the company and Netflix leaves no stone unturned. Investigators from the FBI and whistle-blowers from within all give exclusive interviews in this series, and the results are pretty damning. The final part of the limited docuseries focuses on the selection of Qatar as the 2022 World Cup hosts, discussing alleged bribes in exchange for overlooking the human rights record of the country. With millions around the world watching the World Cup, FIFA Uncovered is particularly relevant and is an extremely insightful look into the inner workings of the company.

Image via Netflix

For something a little more light-hearted and child-friendly, The Soccer Football Movie might be just what you’re looking for. The animated movie from Netflix features global soccer icons like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Megan Rapinoe as fictionalized versions of themselves, whilst “Weird” Al Yankovic stars as the antagonist, a mad scientist who steals the skills of the soccer stars. The film tracks the journey of a group of young soccer fans as they vow to get the powers back from Yankovic’s scientist. The Soccer Football Movie is a great vehicle for teaching kids about being humble, and has a strong emphasis on the importance of hard work, and whilst tailored for children, the film can definitely be enjoyed by the whole family and offers something a little less serious for a more relaxing watch.

Welcome to Wrexham

Image via FX

Welcome to Wrexham takes on the underdog story from Ted Lasso, and multiplies it by five, and this one is a true story. The 16-episode series follows the Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in their endeavors of taking over Wrexham AFC, a small Welsh football team playing in the fifth division of the English league system. While the star names attract attention, the real focus of the series is on the community surrounding the club. The players, the staff, and the town’s natives are all held together by the team and this community spirit is highlighted throughout. While there is a huge underlying theme of passion and togetherness, the show definitely has an emphasis on the football matches. Each Episode of this first season shows highlights of Wrexham’s games and follows their latest campaign as they try to escape from the fifth division after a long and troubled 14 years in the league. It’s a huge drop in class from the players seen in the World Cup down to those seen at Wrexham, but the passion and support don’t skip a beat.

Save Our Squad With David Beckham

Image via Disney+

Save Our Squad With David Beckham is another on this list that follows a true story, but this time it takes us further into the football leagues than before. The star of the show is one of the world’s most notorious footballers, David Beckham, and he takes us back to where his career began, the Westward Boys under 14s team. They play their football down in the Echo Premier League, one of the hundreds of grassroots leagues around the UK. This is where young players learn their craft and get to grips with the intensity of competitive soccer. Beckham Returns to the club as they are threatened with relegation from their current division, and vows to turn their fortunes around. The kids are unsurprisingly blown away by his presence, and some are truly overwhelmed. Save our Squad is simultaneously heartwarming and comical, but most powerfully, it’s an uplifting spotlight on an often neglected side of football. Without these grassroots leagues and teams, we wouldn’t have the multi-billion dollar industry we all know and love, and the show puts that thought at the forefront of our minds.

Image via Netflix

In 2000, Luis Figo made one of the most shocking transfers in sports history as he moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid, and Netflix’s documentary, The Figo Affair: The Transfer That Changed Football, brings the man himself to the Forefront and investigates the circumstances of the move. Figo was one of the best players in the world at the time, if not the best, as evidenced by his Ballon d’Or award, but he attracted a lot of negative attention after moving to Barcelona, ​​his old club’s biggest rivals. The documentary looks into the factors which helped Figo make his decision and features interviews with many involved in the transfer. Each person interviewed gives their own account of what actually happened, often portraying themselves in the best light, and it’s hard to gauge what really happened. There are Tales of personal anguish as well as inner conspiracies, and whilst the truth may never be fully uncovered, the story is truly fascinating and one which definitely deserves watching.

All or Nothing: Arsenal

Image via Prime Video

There have been a few different versions of the Prime Video series All or Nothing, and the Arsenal edition is right up there as one of the most fascinating. The series follows English Premier League side Arsenal as they aim for a season of success in the top division. There’s a wide range of emotions in what proves to be a real rollercoaster of a campaign for “The Gunners,” from the Highs of a big win to the crushing Lows of a Shocking defeat. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta takes center stage in the show as we see his in-depth tactical analysis before and after the games, as well as the passion he holds for the team, seen in his emotive team talks. The documentary is narrated throughout by lifelong Arsenal fan and Academy Award Winner Daniel Kaluuyaand his thoughts on the team’s performances give an extra dimension of sincerity.