Best Skateboard Rail in The City for Easy Grinds, Finish Distanced Grinded Fast

NBA 2K23 The City once again gives your MyPLAYER a skateboard to travel, but you’ll want to get some grinding along the way.

We’ve got details on the location of the best skateboard rail in The City for easy grinds to rack up Distance Grinded in your NBA 2K23 MyCAREER.

NBA 2K23: Best Skateboard Rail Location for Easy Grinds

While you’ll likely want to work towards unlocking a different mode of transportation in The City, you can get a lot out of that trusty skateboard.

Even once you’ve snagged a Go-Kart or Golf Cart, the skateboard will be key to a handful of quests in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER.

While there are tons of different Rails across The City that you can use, one in particular tends to offer the easiest and quickest grind available.

In order to find it, you’ll want to head to the Jordan Challenge Building by the Mtn Dew Court as seen on the map below.

GRIND TIME: The rail surrounds the sides and back of the Jordan Building

Shop Now: Officially Licensed NBA Apparel & Gear at NBA Store

Once you’re there, you’ll have the option of approaching from the rail just east of the building or the one just west with both offering the same advantages.

If you’ve been struggling to grind, you’ll want to get a clear path and speed going before approaching the rail then Press A on Xbox or Press X on PlayStation to Ollie up to the rail.

AUTO TURN: Don’t press anything, you’ll follow the rail behind the building

Once you make contact, let the side rail carry you to the corner and don’t press anything as you will automatically transition to the rail behind the Jordan Challenge Building.

If you do this successfully from end to end, it’ll rack up between 140 and 175 Distance Grinded in NBA 2K23.

Skateboard Quests in MyCAREER

There are a handful of times in MyCAREER that you’ll have to knock out a quest connected to busting moves on your skateboard.

One of the earliest is the SI Kids Magazine Cover quest which challenges you to complete the following objectives:

25 Rails Grinded is a Skateboard

1,000 Distance Grinded on Skateboard

50 Skateboard Tricks

You can power through each of these on the rail mentioned above with relative ease, and skateboard Tricks of any kind will also help complete this.

Another quest with skateboard challenges is Ollie Oops! which will give you an easier set of the same objectives above:

5 Rails Grinded is a Skateboard

100 Distance Grinded on Skateboard

5 Skateboard Tricks

In addition to these, there’s the series of progressively more challenges Skateboard Grinds quests connected to becoming MVP of The City.

It’s not clear yet how many of these there are, but completing each one (1,600 Distance, 8,000 Distance, etc) will earn you more MVP Points.

There are likely more skateboard quests we’ve yet to come across, but this Handy rail by the Jordan Challenge Building should help you with each.