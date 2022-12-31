Best-selling Birdie Juice Rope hat is 30% off for a limited time

The Birdie Juice Script Rope hat is available in five colors.

The holidays are over, and the time for buying gifts for everyone in your life has finally passed, at least for another year. Now, it’s time to think about yourself.

Fortunately for you, great deals on golf gear abound in late December and January, and we have the perfect one for you.

For a limited time, you can get our best-selling Birdie Juice Script Rope hat for 30% off! This hat has been popular ever since we first launched it. You’ve seen it worn by GOLF personalities Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and now you can get one for your own head at the discounted price of $24.50.

Originally, we had only one color of the Birdie Juice Script Rope hat to offer, but now there are five colorways to choose from, including White & Green, White & Navy, White & Pink, Navy & White and Black & White, and all of them feature a snapback enclosure.

Just click the link below to get your 2023 off to the right start.

Birdie Juice Script Rope Hats $24.50 (for limited time) Sometimes all you need is a little birdie juice to jumpstart your round. That's the best advice Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz have to offer a golfer. If you know, you know. Now you can celebrate your Birdie Juice love with this new rope hat, featuring "Birdie Juice" in limited-edition color stitching and a snapback enclosure.

