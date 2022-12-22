Best Quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball’s win over Oakland
Michigan State basketball wasn’t perfect on Wednesday night, but they still managed to take down a struggling Oakland basketball team 67-54.
After the game, MSU head Coach Tom Izzo, donning a very ugly sweater, took to the podium to speak to the media about the game and where his team currently stands heading into the holidays. Jaden Akins also gave a quick update on his overall health and endurance, and Oakland Coach Greg Kampe also joked about Izzo’s sweater.
You can find the notable quotes from that presser below.
Greg Kampe laughs about Izzo’s sweater
Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Jaden Akins on his conditioning
Izzo is Rocket Watts’ return to the Breslin
Izzo is in his sweater
It’s Pierre Brooks sitting in the first half
Izzo is Akins’ development
Izzo is Keon Coleman
Izzo proud of team’s grades
Izzo is Malik Hall’s health
Izzo is Steven Izzo’s trash talk
