‘Best Player In NBA’: Dallas Mavs’ Luka Doncic Praises Giannis Antetokounmpo

When the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks faced off, the focus was on the individual excellence of Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo — two projected candidates to be serious contenders for the MVP award this season.

Antetokounmpo’s Bucks team won 124-115, and his 30 points and 11 rebounds went a long way in deciding the outcome. Doncic put up 27 points and 12 assists in what was a strong outing for him, but ultimately, the team’s first-half defense, allowing 70 points at halftime, was too much to overcome.

