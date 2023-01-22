Best places to see vibrant Houston murals and street art
In search of free things to do in Houston that combine exercise with terrific views? Stroll around the city and treat your eyes to visions of Houston murals and street art that’s rich with variety, vitality and connection to Bayou City stories.
“Houston’s street art and street art community reflect the diversity of Houston itself, with people who come from all different backgrounds and ethnicities,” said Emily Ding, a Houston born and raised Chinese American artist whose murals are among more than 1,000 outdoor artworks appearing around town.