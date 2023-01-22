Best Pixel Art Switch Games

Of all the art styles in video games, none has a stronger chokehold on developers and players alike than the humble pixel. Whether it’s a fantastically detailed modern take on what is possible in pixels, or something made in Homage to NES and SNES games of yore, pixel art can be found everywhere — in every genre of game, on every Console (no matter how powerful), and in every generation of games, too.

Some may dismiss pixel art as an old-fashioned art style [Names and addresses of those people on my desk, please – Ed.], but the games in this list show that pixel art can be up there with some of the most beautiful games on Switch. Just because something adheres to an obvious grid doesn’t mean it can’t be utterly gorgeous — so Let’s celebrate the best pixel art in games!

Eastward (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Chucklefish / Developer: Pixpil Games

Release Date: 16th Sep 2021 (U.S.) / 16th Sep 2021 (UK/EU)
Kingdom Two Crowns (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Raw Fury / Developer: Witch

Release Date: 11th Dec 2018 (U.S.) / 11th Dec 2018 (UK/EU)
Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Abylight Studios / Developer: Heart Machine

Release Date: 6th Sep 2018 (U.S.) / 6th Sep 2018 (UK/EU)
Huntdown (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Coffee Stain Studios / Developer: Easy Trigger

Release Date: 12th May 2020 (U.S.) / 12th May 2020 (UK/EU)
Potion Permit (Switch)

Publisher: PQube / Developer: MassHive Media

Release Date: 22nd Sep 2022 (U.S.) / 22nd Sep 2022 (UK/EU)
Live A Live (Switch)

Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Square Enix

Release Date: 22nd Jul 2022 (U.S.) / 22nd Jul 2022 (UK/EU)
Owlboy (Switch eShop)

Publisher: D-Pad Studio / Developer: D-Pad Studio

Release Date: 13th Feb 2018 (U.S.) / 13th Feb 2018 (UK/EU)
To The Moon (Switch eShop)

Publisher: XD Network / Developer: Freebird Games

Release Date: 16th Jan 2020 (U.S.) / 16th Jan 2020 (UK/EU)
Unpacking (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Humble Games / Developer: Witch Beam

Release Date: 2nd Nov 2021 (U.S.) / 2nd Nov 2021 (UK/EU)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Switch eShop)

Publisher: Dotem / Developer: Tribute Games

Release Date: 16th Jun 2022 (U.S.) / 16th Jun 2022 (UK/EU)

