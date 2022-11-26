Best of the West: Boys Golf

Journal staff



The first installment of the Rapid City Journal’s Best of the West section for Fall 2022 sports is the boys golf team. This year’s team features a combination of this autumn’s Class AA and Class A season and this spring’s Class B season. The team has members from all three classes.

Golfer of the Year: Coy Determan, Gregory

In his first year playing golf, Determan finished atop the shortened Class B state tournament standings at Rapid City Elks Golf Course this spring, ending with a 4-over 76 to earn co-champion honors with Faulkton Area’s Bennett Cassens.

The Gorillas Graduate helped lead Gregory to the team title as he was the first of four teammates to finish in the top 15.

Vincent VanLiere, St. Thomas More

A repeat selection, VanLiere captured both the Black Hills Conference and Region 4A Championships for the second straight year, shooting 79 and 71, respectively.

He went on to lead all West River participants in the Class A state tournament in October at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen, finishing in a tie for ninth place with a 9-over 153.

Hansen, who was a Best of the West Class B Boys Basketball selection, finished third at the Class B state tournament this spring, shooting 77 to finish in a tie for third place.

Hansen signed a National Letter of Intent this spring to compete in track and field at Black Hills State.

Murray shot a 78 at the Class B state tournament this spring, only two strokes shy of the co-champs, to finish in a tie for seventh place.

His efforts helped the Gorillas claim the team title as they captured the Championship by five strokes over Garretson.

Jackson Swartz, Rapid City Stevens

Against tough competition, Swartz shot a two-round score of 157 at the Class AA state tournament at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell to finish in a tie for 23rd.

This marks Swartz’s second straight Best of the West selection.

Parker Reede, Spearfish; Charlie Rasmussen, Spearfish; Ben Gibson, Rapid City Central, Evan Eckholm, Rapid City Stevens; Brady Strain, St. Thomas More; Hayden Heig, St. Thomas More; Karson Keiser, Winner; Aiden Voyles, Belle Fourche; Kade Stukel, Gregory; Eli Fogel, Gregory