Best Of Paris+ Par Art Basel 2022

Paris is always a good idea. That’s what the organizers of Art Basel have thought, when they brought their concept to Paris for the very first time – and they proved their promise to their 40,000 visitors this week. 156 leading galleries from 30 countries exhibited a curated selection of art works from 20-23 of October at Paris+ par Art Basel, which took place at the Grand Palais Éphémère. (A temporary location, due to the renovation of the Grand Palais until 2024).

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 19: A general view of the Grand Palais Ephemere during the press preview of … [+] Paris+ Par Art Basel at Grand Palais Ephemere on October 19, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Luc Castel/Getty Images) Getty Images

The vibrant energy and the Joy you felt at this fair was one of a kind. A vibe that we haven’t experienced at any recent art fairs. Sunshine, smiles, hugs, happiness and Collectors in buying mood, sipping Ruinart Blanc de Blancs while overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Art Basel has made Paris even more magical this week. Or is it Paris that made Art Basel this magical?

Here are my highlights from the fair and beyond:

One of the first things you saw, when Entering the fair was American Artist Robert Motherwell’s „Je t’aime No II“ (1955) at Pace Gallery. Just brilliant.

Robert Motherwell, Je t’aime No II, 1955 at Pace Gallery, Paris+ par Art Basel 2022 Nel-Olivia Waga

Another pole position at Paris+ goes to Hauser & Wirth. The prominent gallery presented „The Dream“ (2022)“ by American visual artist George Condo.

Goerge Condo, The Dream 2022, Hauser & Wirth Nel Olivia Waga

Jack Pierson’s known for his refreshingly sarcastic Collages and quotes, always a highlight at Regen Projects’ booth: „A Bored Aimless Life with the Jetset“ (2022).

The Swiss gallery Eva Pressenhuber shows a „Revealing“ (2022) work, painted with nail polish and ink by Zurich based contemporary artist Louisa Gagliardi.

Revealing, 2022, Louisa Gagliardi, Eva Pressenhuber Nel Olivia Waga

Art in the park aka „Sites at the Jardin des Tuileries“: Organized in Collaboration with the Musée du Louvre and curated by Annabelle Ténèze, the exhibition titled ‘La Suite de l’Histoire’, brought together large-scale works in the scenic grounds of the Jardin des Tuileries. The exhibition examines the multi-layered history of the gardens, including its political and public dimensions, through the work of artists whose practices often subvert and reimagine the role of art in the public realm. Set in a place where history, architecture and nature converge, the exhibition invites visitors to revisit the gardens in a new way.

Ugo Schiavi, Soulèvement-Effondrement 2022 Nel Olivia Waga

Sites at Place Vendôme: German-Polish artist Alicja Kwade presents ‘Au Cours des Mondes’ (2022), curated by Jérôme Sans. This new installation, her largest to date, is a set of spheres, a recurring motif for the artist, in dialogue with infinite staircases.

Sites Place Vendome Paris Nel Olivia Waga

A veritable initiatory journey in the public space, the installation questions our relationship to knowledge, the universe, and the mechanisms of power. A mesmerizing exhibition – by day and night. The public exhibition is running until November 13, 2022

Sites Place Vendome: Alicja Kwade: ‘Au Cours des Mondes’ 2022 Nel-Olivia Waga

Audemars Piguet, the Swiss luxury watch brand from Le Brassus, a long-time Art Basel partner has commissioned Artist Andreas Angelidakis’ for his first monographic and largest exhibition: „Center for the Critical Appreciation of Antiquity (2022)“, which is currently held at the historic Espace Niemeyer in Paris.

Andreas Angelidakis, Center for the Critical Appreciation of Antiquity 2022 at Espace Niemayer Paris … [+] Audemars Piguet

For the 10th anniversary of the brand’s art program, Audemars Audemars Piguet Contemporary worked closely with Angelidakis to realize this large-scale commission—a playful, ironic and hypnotic show that Highlights of antiquity and the present-day ignorance of heritage and values, by showcasing works that represent the reality of historical landmarks of his home-city Athens. The artwork is on view with free admission until 30 October.

Andreas Angelidakis, Center for the Critical Appreciation of Antiquity 2022 at Espace Niemayer Paris … [+] Audemars Piguet

As the official Hotel Partner of Art Basel in Hong Kong and this year, also in Paris, the historic luxury hotel Nestled in a Beaux-Arts property has not only been hosting the art world's guests by treating them with romantic views over the city and the Eiffel Tower, but also with fine dining treats at the hotels renowned restaurants. What The Peninsula Paris is Mostly beloved and famous for is its luxurious spa treatments and the spacious wellness area. Their newly launched wellness and sustainability platform „Life Lived Best" accompanies its guests holistically for bodily, mind and nutritional well-being – especially during busy and intense times, like this art fair week. Through The Peninsula's Art in Resonance program, the hotel is deeply committed to engaging with the artistic sphere, not only as venues for exhibitions but as originators and innovators of culture as well.