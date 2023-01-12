Best NFL Wild Card bets: A grind-em-out Chargers-Jaguars Showdown

The 2022 NFL regular season is finished. Neither myself nor our Resident handicapper, the Rhode Island Scumbag, were profitable.

While we each had our moments, our Locks were ultimately a wash. I finished the year one game below an even .500. The Scumbag? 28-28-3. You weren’t going to win much betting with us or betting against us.

That made us the worst thing you can be as a wagering guide; boring. The only thing you could count on is with our locks? Whenever the RIS and I were on the same bet, it cratered. We were a tidy 0-7 when our Locks synced up, including last week’s non-cover from the AFC South Champion Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fortunately, the reset to the Playoffs brings a new opportunity to turn things around. It also brings the opportunity to bet against Kirk Cousins ​​and Stare at Monday night’s Cowboys-Buccaneers matchup, shrug, and admit there’s no outcome that would surprise us there. Here’s where our Resident expert* is coming into the Wild Card round.

Taking the last three weeks off from betting sports was one of the better decisions I’ve made in the last few months. I feel like I’m seeing the board well and it was nice to watch some games through a different lens. I did end up placing an irresponsibly large wager on the Buffalo Bills this weekend because I felt like I was owed money after having to sit through that god awful New England Patriots season. Thank you, Bills, for making my birthday weekend a lucrative one.

Well, at least someone in New England had fun watching the Pats this year. Onto our Wild Card bets.

*again, they finished .500, I finished Worse than that. “Expert.” Big Quotes is that. Citation needed.