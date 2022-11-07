Best NFL Week 9 performances awarded by the MMQB

Week 9 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.

Here are this week’s standouts:

Michael Fabiano: Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals. Joe Mixon went scorched Fantasy earth is Carolina. Mixon single-handedly led a lot of Fantasy Managers to a win, scoring five touchdowns and a bananas 55.1 points in a blowout win over the Panthers. Aside from the touchdowns, Mixon also had four catches and 211 scrimmage yards in the contest. His 55.1 points are the ninth-most scored by a running back in the Super Bowl era, and it’s the most points scored in a single game since Alvin Kamara scored 56.2 Fantasy points on Christmas 2020 with six touchdowns against the Vikings. If you were wondering, Mixon’s previous career high in points was 42.1 in 2020.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button