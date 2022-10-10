Best NFL Week 5 performances awarded by MMQB staff

Week 5 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have Monday Night Football to go) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff. Let’s go!

Mitch Goldich: Josh Allen, QB, Bills. I normally go into this exercise thinking it’s fun to pick non-quarterbacks, but somebody had to take Allen today. He completed a 98-yard catch-and-run TD to Gabe Davis on the Bills’ third play from scrimmage, and his day Somehow got … better from there? His 348 yards in the first half put him in striking range of Norm Van Brocklin’s single-game record of 554 that has somehow stood for 71 years. He ended his day with 424 yards passing and four touchdowns, numbers that could have been much higher if the team hadn’t taken its foot off the gas with a huge lead over the Steelers. He also, unsurprisingly for him, made an impact with his legs, rushing for 42 yards on five carries to help put the game away. Allen was the preseason MVP favorite and clearly looked the part today.

