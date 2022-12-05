Best NFL Week 13 performances awarded by the MMQB

Week 13 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.

Here are this week’s standouts:

Gary Gramling: Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers. I know, we should all be so lucky to catch on as Kyle Shanahan’s third-string quarterback. But it isn’t often that a No. 3 QB (when the season started) outplays a guy who some analysts are proclaiming an MVP candidate. And Purdy did it carrying out a lot of the same concepts Tua Tagovailoa is asked to carry out; he was just far less Shaky in doing so despite coming off the bench mid-game to replace Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for the season with a broken foot. And thus, I’ll give my game ball—and the $15 gift certificate to Circuit City that goes with it (you can buy any CD you want!)—to the 2022 NFL draft’s Mr. Irrelevant.

Purdy came off the bench for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and passed for 210 yards and two scores. Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Goldich: AJ Brown, WR, Eagles. I gave AJ Brown my game ball back in Week 1, noting the instant impact he made on the Eagles’ offense, and it looks like he should make room on the mantle for another one. DeVonta Smith got the party started in Philadelphia, with three catches for 59 yards and a TD on the first drive, and Brown took over from there against his former team. His day included a laugh-out-loud sequence in which he almost scored an acrobatic 41-yard TD along the sideline that was overturned after an elaborate celebration because his toes were just out of bounds. Then he scored on the very next snap, finding himself wide open and walking backwards into the end zone. Later he scored again from 29 yards out on an absurd catch with zero separation from a defender who had him practically chest-to-chest where Brown just went up and muscled the ball into his possession. He finished with eight catches for 119 yards and those two scores, as the Eagles dominated the Titans 35–10 to improve to an NFC-best 11–1.

Claire Kuwana: Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles. Since Mitch picked the Eagles receiver that was so often on the other end of this passing game, it only feels right to round out the duo and give Hurts his recognition, too. Although his success Sunday is not anything new this season, the performance reinforced his case for MVP: He was 29-of-39 against the Titans, throwing for 380 yards and four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). What’s more, this is his second consecutive game without a turnover, which is huge for a Philadelphia team that has struggled with penalties the latter half of the season.

John Pluym: Jared Goff, QB, Lions. Back in early September, we put together our Picks for the Super Bowl, season Awards and made one bold prediction. My bold prediction was the Lions would make the playoffs. A few weeks ago, that prediction looked ridiculous. Not anymore. The Lions have won four of their past five games after a 1–6 start. And, honestly, they should have beaten the Bills on Thanksgiving Day. Part of that prediction was based on Goff having a big year. And on Sunday, he had a big game, completing 31-of-41 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and the Lions didn’t have to punt once in the game. I also predicted that Amon-Ra St. Brown would be a future star and he has been for the Lions. He, too, was outstanding Sunday with 11 catches for 114 yards and two scores. If Goff continues his strong play, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Lions playing playoff football in January.

Michael Fabiano: Davante Adams, WR, Raiders. Adams electrified Fantasy Managers against the Chargers. The WWF used to have a Wrestler called “The One-Man Gang,” who wore black and smashed opponents. That also describes Adams this week. The Veteran went off against the Chargers, catching eight passes for 177 yards with two touchdowns and scoring 37.7 Fantasy points. The superstar wideout has now scored over 27 points in four of his last five contests, including three games with more than 33 points. He’ll face the Rams next on Thursday night.

Conor Orr: Anyone who didn’t participate in some egregious rug-sweeping today during Texans-Browns. I’ve been accused of beating a dead horse on Twitter. That’s fine. But what we saw on Sunday in Watson’s return to the NFL was absolutely bush league in terms of coverage. Networks had more than two months to structure a broadcast that had a nuanced discussion about sexual assault, and instead we were treated to vague platitudes about his “long road back” and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s “gamble” to bring him in. Why was it a gamble? What did this long road consist of? Why was there a long road to begin with? We had a shot of Watson’s “unbelievable support structure” in the stands. Why didn’t we make an equal fuss about a group of his victims, who also attended Sunday’s game?

