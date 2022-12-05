Best NFL Week 13 performances awarded by the MMQB

Week 13 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.

Here are this week’s standouts:

Gary Gramling: Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers. I know, we should all be so lucky to catch on as Kyle Shanahan’s third-string quarterback. But it isn’t often that a No. 3 QB (when the season started) outplays a guy who some analysts are proclaiming an MVP candidate. And Purdy did it carrying out a lot of the same concepts Tua Tagovailoa is asked to carry out; he was just far less Shaky in doing so despite coming off the bench mid-game to replace Jimmy Garoppolo, who is out for the season with a broken foot. And thus, I’ll give my game ball—and the $15 gift certificate to Circuit City that goes with it (you can buy any CD you want!)—to the 2022 NFL draft’s Mr. Irrelevant.

