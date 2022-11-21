Best NFL Week 11 performances awarded by the MMQB

Week 11 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.

Here are this week’s standouts:

Mitch Goldich: Marcus Jones, punt returner, Patriots. This comes down to a philosophical viewpoint on the concept of game balls. Must they be reserved for the players who made the biggest overall impact throughout the game? Or can you give one out for a single game-changing play? I think in this particular case, we can highlight a guy for one play. Jones scored the only touchdown of the day in Foxborough on an 84-yard punt return with just five seconds left as he crossed the goal line to break a 3–3 tie between the Patriots and Jets. It’s hard to have a bigger swing in win probability than on a play like that, so we’ll give him the game ball for his efforts. (If he wants to share this honor with his blockers, that’s his call.)

