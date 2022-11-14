Best NFL Week 10 performances awarded by the MMQB

Week 10 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.

Here are this week’s standouts:

Mitch Goldich: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins. If you go by the box score, Tagovailoa went 25-for-32 for 285 yards and three touchdowns. If you go by the eye test, he put balls right where he needed to for his receivers to make plays, particularly the pretty throw to Trent Sherfield in the corner of the end zone. Tua piloted four touchdown drives (84, 53, 70 and 77 yards) before the game was put out of reach. Miami later tacked on a fifth TD on a short field. Plenty has been made of Tyreek Hill opening up the offense (Conor Orr wrote Sunday about him and Justin Jefferson being MVP candidates), but on this day no Miami receiver had more than 66 yards. Jeff Wilson Jr. has arrived to throw a 49ers Reunion party in the backfield with Raheem Mostert every week, and Tua has a very fun job gobbling up yards with great players around him. The Bills’ chaotic 33–30 loss to the Vikings allowed the Dolphins to take over first place in the AFC East. The way they are playing, maybe they’ll just stay there for good.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button