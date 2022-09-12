Best NFL Week 1 performances awarded by MMQB staff

Week 1 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have Russell Wilson vs. his former team on Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players gets awarded a game ball by our staff.

Conor Orr: Justin Fields. I am infamous in Bears Twitter for my repeated pleas for Fields to Escape Chicago. That said, he played a heroic game on Sunday that means little in terms of large-scale takeaways, but highlights his all-around skill set. With Soldier Field resembling some pre-revolutionary battle swamp, Fields made a few throws, created a few plays and upset one of the best teams in football.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button