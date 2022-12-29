Best NFL underdog Picks and predictions for Week 17

Six underdogs picked up Outright victories in Week 16 and 7 covered the spread in their games.

Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL odds and linesand tab the best NFL Week 7 underdog bets to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert Picks and predictions.

My 3 best underdog Picks went 1-2, as the Jacksonville Jaguars won their game Outright as underdogs. But the Seattle Seahawks lost by 14 to the Kansas City Chiefsfailing to cover the 10.5-point spread, while the Atlanta Falcons lost by 8 when the spread was 7.5 points.

My Picks are now 22-26 on the season.

NFL underdog predictions: Week 17

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access the USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated on Thursday at 11:38 am ET. All games Sunday and ET unless noted.

DENVER BRONCOS +12 (-109) at Kansas City Chiefs – 1 pm (CBS)

The Broncos will get new life with a coaching change, which almost always brings extra focus in their 1st game.

The Broncos lost to the Chiefs by only 6 points earlier this season and 3 of the last 4 games between the 2 teams have been decided by single digits.

The Chiefs covered the spread at home for the 1st time last week against the Seahawks.

CLEVELAND BROWNS (+110) at Washington Commanders – 1 pm (FOX)

The Commanders are returning to QB Carson Wentz as the team has not won a game in the last month. The Commanders are 2-4 when they start.

The Browns have lost 2 of their last 3 games but are only allowing opponents to score only 14.8 points per game in their last 5 contests.

The Commanders have not covered the spread in the last 3 weeks.

Dallas Cowboys at TENNESSEE TITANS +12.5 (-110) – Thursday 8:15 pm (Prime Video)

The Cowboys are a tough team to trust. It took overtime to beat the Eagles last week with backup QB Gardner Minshew playing. They have 5 wins of more than 12 points, but only 1 in the last 5 weeks.

The Titans have lost 5 games in a row and 2 have been by at least 14 points.

The Cowboys are 3-3 ATS on the road and the Titans are 3-4 ATS at home.

It’s just too many points to lay for the Cowboys.

