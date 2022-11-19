Best NFL players from the Mountain West – 2022

The The Mountain West Conference was conceived on May 26, 1998, when the Presidents of Air Force, BYU, Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah and Wyoming decided to form a new NCAA Division IA intercollegiate Athletic conference. It got the name Mountain West Conference on October 26, 1998.

Over the years, many Mountain West Conference played in the NFL, including Brian Urlacher (the only Pro Football Hall of Famer to play in the conference), Josh Allen, Davante Adams, Joel Bitonio, Steve Smith, Eric Weddle, Derek Carr, Alex Smith, Andy Dalton and Jordan Gross. Below we look at the best NFL players from the Mountain West this year.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Quarterback

Josh Allen had a decent rookie season in 2018, starting 11 games for the Bills. By Week 14, he became the first quarterback in NFL history with at least 95 rushing yards in a three-game span (335 rushing yards).

The Bills named him team captain in 2019 and helped them end their playoff drought. Allen threw for a career-high 37 touchdowns in 2020 and led the Bills to the AFC Championship Game, losing to the Chiefs.

Last year, the Bills exercised the fifth-year option on Allen’s rookie contract. He then signed a six-year, $258 million extension with $150 million guaranteed. Allen finished last season with a career-high of 409 completions and helped the Bills reach the Playoffs for a third consecutive year. They lost an epic overtime game in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs.

Career Stats at Wyoming

5,066 passing yards, 44 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 27 games

56.2 Pass Completion Percentage, 7.8 Passing Yards Per Attempt

767 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 237 carries

2022-23 Season Stats

2,733 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in nine games

64.5 Pass Completion Percentage, 8 Passing Yards Per Attempt

476 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 68 carries

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver

Davante Adams spent eight years with the Packers before getting traded to the Raiders that season. Adams led the league with 18 touchdowns in 20 and as of November 15, he has an NFL-best eight touchdowns in nine games this season.

Adams played 16 games (11 starts) in his rookie season in 2014, helping the Packers reach the NFC Championship Game but they lost against the Seahawks. Last year he broke the Packers’ single season record with 1,553 receiving yards.

Green Bay placed a franchise tag on him but Adams refused to play with it and they traded him in the offseason. He then signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders, which made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

Career Stats at Fresno State

2022-23 Season Stats

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback

Derek Carr entered the NFL in 2014 and he’s a three-time Pro Bowler. Carr made the Playoffs for the first time in his career last season, but the Raiders lost 26-19 against the Bengals on January 15. He completed 29 of 54 passes for 310 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the loss.

Carr set a career-high with 4,894 passing yards last season and his career-high in touchdowns is 32 (in 2015). The star quarterback has been waiting for help at wide receiver and the Raiders granted his wish in the offseason, teaming him up with Adams once again. Both players had success in college together in 2012 and 2013.

Career Stats at Fresno State

12,843 passing yards, 113 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 44 games

66.7 Pass Completion Percentage, 7.9 Passing Yards Per Attempt

190 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 190 carries

2022-23 Season Stats

2,128 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games

62.4 Pass Completion Percentage, 7.7 Passing Yards Per Attempt

67 rushing yards and zero touchdowns on 15 carries

