Best NBA prop bets today for Sixers vs. Clippers (James Harden prop)

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road in Los Angeles on Tuesday to take on the Los Angeles Clippers in what should be a fun matchup between two title contenders.

With Paul George (hamstring) listed as questionable in this matchup, the prop market for the Clippers is in flux.

However, there is still some value on the Sixers’ side of things, especially on star guard James Harden. Let’s break it down in tonight’s best NBA props:

Sixers vs. Clippers best NBA prop bets

Joel Embiid OVER 31.5 Points

James Harden OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds

Joel Embiid OVER 31.5 Points

Joel Embiid is averaging 33.4 points per game on the season, so why is his points prop so low against the Clippers tonight?

Well, Los Angeles comes into this game with the No. 5 defensive rating in the NBA, but oddsmakers may be wrong to expect a lower output from Embiid in this game.

The Clippers lack size on the interior outside of Ivica Zubac, and they are actually 21st in the league in opponent points in the paint per game, allowing 50.0 per night.

Embiid should have no problem with this Los Angeles frontcourt, and he’s scored 32 or more points in four of his last seven games, putting up at least 30 in six of them.

I’ll gladly take the OVER with Embiid’s prop set below his season average.

James Harden OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds

Harden’s points and rebounds prop has been at 28.5 recently, but DraftKings has dropped it down to 26.5 ahead of the Matchup with the Clippers.

While Los Angeles has a top-10 defense this season, the team ranks 21st in defensive rating over its last 10 games.

Harden has been elite for the Sixers since returning from injury, and he’s cleared this line in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 23.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game over his last 12 contests.

Harden is going to have the ball in his hands a ton, and he’s scored 20 or more points in 10 of his last 12 games, giving him a solid base to clear this prop on Tuesday.

Find Peter Dewey’s full betting record here.

—

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.