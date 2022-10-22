Best NBA Player Props for Tonight: James Harden, Ja Morant, and More – October 22

Let’s take a look at some of the best available player props for the NBA today, October 22. A full day of sports is ahead and we’ll save you the trouble of finding the best props you need on the betslip.

NBA Player Prop #1: James Harden Over 24.5 points (-111)

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Match Details

Fixtures: Spurs @ 76ers

Date and Time: Saturday, October 22 (6:00pm EST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers have started the season 0-2. In their defense, both losses came to the best teams in the Eastern Conference (Bucks and Celtics). Starting out the season with a tough 1-2 punch, the 76ers still have some positives to take away. For one, James Harden looks miles better than he looked last season. Although he’s not the same shade of himself that was in the MVP race all season, he’s leaner, faster, and scoring at an ideal rate. He’s averaged 33 points per game in the first two, and will continue to get buckets in a must-win tonight against the Spurs.

NBA Player Prop #2: Ja Morant Over 30.5 points (-115)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixtures: Grizzlies @ Mavericks

Date and Time: Saturday, October 22 (8:30pm EST)

Venue: American Airlines Center

And Morant has played the best basketball of his career in the first 2 games of the season. Averaging 41 points per game so far, Ja is leading the league after 2 games. He’s also averaging almost 9 assists per game. Memphis was dangerous last season with Morant at the front of the charge, and if he’s found another gear this season, the East needs to be on alert.

In what will most likely turn into a Shootout and Duel between Morant and the Mavericks’ Doncic (35 PPG), expect this fight to send Ja over the 30 point mark and keep the party rolling. He’s not going to average 40 all season, but count on another huge night for Morant.