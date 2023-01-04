Best NBA player prop bets for today, 1/3: Celtics lock down SGA

After a packed 11-game slate last night, we have just 3 NBA games to look forward to on Tuesday. However, there is no shortage of star power on show with 3 of the top 5 players in terms of points per game taking to the floor. Look out for the Boston Celtics tonight. They currently lead the Eastern Conference, but with the Brooklyn Nets on a 12-game winning streak, the pressure will be on the 15-time NBA Champions to win and stay ahead. Be sure to read our NBA predictions for each of tonight’s games, but for now, Let’s dive into my best NBA player prop picks.

You can bet these NBA player props with FanDuel Sportsbook, which has a great new customer offer where you can get a no-sweat bet up to $1,000 when you sign up! Click here to take advantage of this incredible offer.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 29.5 points (-113)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been in a bit of a scoring slump of late. He is averaging 23.3 points per game over the last week and has reached the 30-point mark just once in his last 5 efforts. That seems unlikely to end Tonight against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics. Over the last 10 games, the Celtics are 3rd in the league in defensive rating. They have been helped by the return of Robert Williams III. He gives the Celtics great rim protection while also being a mobile big enough to switch and defend in pick-and-roll situations. Gilgeous-Alexander is going to have to work hard for every single point tonight as a result. It’s hard to see him reaching 30 here.

Lock in our NBA mega parlay for tonight’s action +887 odds!

Brook Lopez Over 5.5 rebounds (+106)

The Milwaukee Bucks center has recorded 6 or more rebounds in 6 of his last 8 games. That includes the 10 he recorded against this very same Washington Wizards team on Sunday. While the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely impact his rebounding numbers, the Greek star should be pulled away from the paint by Kristaps Porzingis here. Lopez is likely to be up against Daniel Gafford or Vernon Carey Jr. tonight. Neither of these bigs can space the floor, allowing Lopez to remain in a great rebounding position. The Bucks are 4th in defensive rating this season and they should be able to force plenty of misses from the visitors here. Look for Lopez to grab his share and continue his rebounding streak.

Be sure to check out our full Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks predictions

Domantas Sabonis Over 21.5 points (-104)

The Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz faced off against each other to close out 2022, with Domantas Sabonis putting together a dominant performance. He was able to record 28 points in a near-triple-double performance. Rookie Walker Kessler seemed to have real issues dealing with his physicality, constantly getting backed down in the post throughout the night. Jarred Vanderbilt and Kelly Olynyk had little success stopping him too. The Lithuanian center was able to make all 12 of his field goal attempts as a result. Considering the ease he was able to score with, look for him to be a focal point of the offense tonight. With the line for the game set at 242.5, there should be plenty of points to go around. With his Matchup advantages, Sabonis should go over his points total.

Be sure to check out our full Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz predictions

Pickswise is the home of free NBA Picks and NBA Predictions. Check out the latest NBA Prop Bets and NBA Parlays as well as NBA Best Bets from our NBA experts.