Best NBA player prop bets for Saturday, 10/29: Hield tours the Nets

There are 7 games on the NBA Slate tonight. The Brooklyn Nets will be looking to get their season back on track against the Indiana Pacers. After just 1 win from their first 5 games, they cannot afford to slip up. Meanwhile, out in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Utah Jazz. We have a best bet for that game along with all ours NBA Picks.

But now, let’s jump straight into tonight’s player prop selections.

Buddy Hield over 17.5 points (-102)

Buddy Hield has caught fire recently and he has hit this over in 3 straight games. That includes 25 points in each of his last 2 games. Hield does a lot of his damage from the perimeter, an area the Nets seem susceptible from. They currently rank 27th in opponent 3-pointers per game and 28th in opponent 3-point percentage. With Ben Simmons likely picking up Tyrese Haliburton, Hield would also have the easier task of going up against Kyrie Irving. The Indiana Pacers guard averaged 19.5 points against the Nets last year, and in current form, should be able to hit the over.

Christian Wood over 27.5 points + rebounds (-108)

The Oklahoma City Thunder represent the perfect opponents for Christian Wood to continue his great start as part of the Dallas Mavericks. The Thunder are 27th in the league in opponent rebounds per game. That should help Wood increase his average of 8 per game this season, making him a double-double threat. His opponents here are also 29th in the league in true shooting percentage and 7th in the league in pace. It is something that should help ensure there are plenty of misses for him to contest for. With 3 games of 20 or more points for Wood in 4 contests this season, it would put him in a great position to clear this over.

Brook Lopez over 1.5 made Threes (-115)

The Atlanta Hawks have the size with Clint Capela and John Collins to pack the paint and make life difficult for Giannis Antetokounmpo. It will be more important than ever for Brook Lopez to step out to the Perimeter and space the floor. The center is currently averaging 2 three-point makes per game this season on 7.3 attempts. Last season, he shot at a 35.8% clip from beyond the arc and it seems only a matter of time until he improves on the 27.6% he is shooting this year. It is a good sign to see that Lopez is happy to try and shoot himself out of this slump. Look for him to be presented with enough opportunities to knock a couple down in this one.

