Best NBA Betting Sites | Yardbarker

The NBA is in full swing and with it comes sports bettors who want to wager on all the basketball action and win massive earnings from their wagers.

However, with so many sportsbooks popping up across the country, it can be difficult to figure out which ones will provide you with everything you’re looking for when the time comes for you to place a bet.

That’s why we’ve created a guide that will help you decide exactly which sportsbooks you should use when wagering on the NBA. Not only do these sportsbooks provide the best odds, in-game betting, and much more, but they also have Magnificent welcome bonuses that you’d be foolish to miss out on.

Check out our guide below to make sure you’re fully prepared for all the NBA sports betting action that will be coming your way over the next few months.

DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings might be an official Sponsor of the NFL, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not providing NBA sports bettors with the same level of quality. In fact, they’re arguably one of the best sportsbooks for betting on the NBA in the country, and for a number of reasons.

Two of the biggest factors in them being regarded as an elite sportsbook for wagering on the NBA are their Fantastic odds which are competitive with other premium sportsbooks, but also because of their Promotions which truly are perfect for sports bettors who bet on the NBA.

Not only can you get your funds returned in the form of bonus bets if your same game parlay doesn’t hit, but if you claim the latest DraftKings promo code before you register you can bet $5 on ANY NBA team and get $200 in bonus bets back instantly.

It doesn’t matter if you’re betting on a Massive favorite or a huge underdog, as long as you claim the DraftKings promo code you’ll get $200 in bonus bets when you wager on the NBA.

Find out how you can register with DraftKings and claim the DraftKings promo code today by using our five-step guide below.

How to enter the DraftKings promo code

Step One:

CLICK HERE or claim the offer below to add the DraftKings promo code to your account registration.

Step Two: Register with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Step Three: Deposit $5 or more into your account.

Step Four: Bet $5 on your preferred Super Bowl 2023 Moneyline.

Step Five: Get $200 in bonus bets instantly, thanks to the DraftKings promo code

FanDuel Sportsbook

If you like betting on the NBA and using same game parlays to help boost your odds, then FanDuel Sportsbook is definitely the sportsbook you need to register with.

Their Incredible parlay Builder does exactly what it says on the can. You’ll pick certain outcomes that you believe will happen in any NBA game and, if they come through, you’ll earn a hefty sum from your wager.

For example, if you think the Dallas Mavericks will beat their next opponent, you can bet on the Mavericks to win, Luka Doncic to have more than 30 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith to have more than five rebounds and you’ll get a Massive return from your wager.

That’s not only what FanDuel is offering sports bettors who register with them before they bet on the NBA. Now you can unlock the FanDuel promo code and get a $3000 No Sweat Bet that allows you to wager up to $3000 on ANY NBA Moneyline and, if your pick doesn’t come through, you’ll have your Stakes returned in full.

Follow our instructions below to find out how you can claim the FanDuel promo code alongside your registration.

How to enter the FanDuel promo code

Step One: CLICK HERE or on the offer below to add the FanDuel promo code to your account registration.

Step Two: Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Step Three: Deposit up to $3000 into your newly-created account.

Step Four: Wager up to $3000 on your preferred Moneyline.

Step Five: Have your Stakes returned in full in the form of bonus bets, thanks to the FanDuel promo code.

Bet365 Sportsbook

Speaking of same-game parlays, Bet365 Sportsbook offers something slightly similar to the parlay Builder but with an added twist that will help you bank a massive payday.

You can create a same-game parlay using the Bet365 Sportsbooks bet Builder option, but they also provide new users with some very tempting same-game parlays that have been created by them.

For example, they’ve provided Bet365 users with a same game parlay that has the Lakers beating the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James getting 30 or more points, with three or more being three-pointers at +333 odds. Considering James has been getting buckets this season – despite how poorly the Lakers have played – this seems like a solid bet to make.

Before you do that, claim the Bet365 promo code and you can add $200 in bonus bets to your account from a $1 wager. That’s right, you just need to bet $1 on your preferred Moneyline and you’ll get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Register with Bet365 today and activate the Bet365 promo code to take advantage of their Builder option AND get $200 in bonus bets by using our guide below.

How to enter the Bet365 promo code

Step One: CLICK HERE or claim the offer widget below to unlock the Bet365 promo code

Step Two: Fill in the details that Bet365 Sportsbook asks you for.

Step Three: Add the minimum required amount to your newly created Bet365 account.

Step Four: Wager $1 on your preferred Super Bowl Moneyline.

Step Five: Get $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome, thanks to Bet365 Sportsbook