Best men’s golf Hoodies for fall 2022

We’ve all seen the discourse that Hoodies caused a couple of years ago when some of the best in the world had the nerve to push the boundaries of golf’s lengthy book of unwritten rules.

If you didn’t notice, that was slightly sarcastic. Hoodies have quickly become accepted as course wear.

Hoodies are a fantastic option to keep you warm on the course. Donned by pros on both the PGA and LPGA, Hoodies have become a staple for Golfers of all skill levels. Grab one or two to keep in rotation or keep one in the back of your car so you’re always ready, no matter what mother nature throws your way.

Still in favor of a more traditional look? Check out our favorite quarter-zips.

TASC – Presidents Cup USA Performance Hoodie



TASC – Presidents Cup USA Performance Hoodie (Fanatics)

Price: $63.74 (Down from $84.99, save 25%)

Why we like it: The Presidents Cup is underway! Grab this T-shirt thin Hoodie for those days that aren’t quite cold enough but also not quite warm enough.

Devereux – Anorak Hoodie



Anorak Hoodie (Devereux)

Price: $88

Why we like it: Devereux is one of the coolest brands in the game right now. Grab this classic two-tone hoodie for a solid look.

RLX – Paneled Stretch Hoodie



RLX Paneled Stretch Hoodie (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $147.98 (Down from $198, save 25%)

Why we like it: A bit more traditional, RLX comes to the table with its own version of a two-tone hoodie. With a half-zip zipper, this adds a bit more flexibility to help you turn through.

Stitch Golf – The Original Hooded T-Shirt



Original Hooded T-Shirt (Stitch Golf)

Price: $68

Why we like it: Stitch makes high-quality goods at an affordable price. This super comfortable hoodie is worth much more than its $68 price point.

SwingJuice Vineyard Performance Hoodie



Vineyard Performance Hoodie (SwingJuice)

Price: $128

Why we like it: Want to add a pop of color to your fall wardrobe? This SwingJuice hoodie can do that all while keeping you warm and helping you look cool.

TravisMathew – Cloud Hoodie



Cloud Hoodie (TravisMathew)

Price: $134.95

Why we like it: Part of the Cloud collection, this TravisMathew hoodie is as soft as they come. Available in a slew of autumnal colors, you can’t go wrong with this hoodie.

G/FORE – Ombre Pray for Birdies Hoodie



Ombre Pray for Birdies Hoodie (G/FORE)

Price: $165

Why we like it: G/FORE makes some of the most comfortable apparel out there. This hoodie is no different.

Adidas – Adicross Hoodie



Adicross Hoodie (Adidas)

Price: $95

Why we like it: Coming in a vest version as well, this Adidas hoodie is great for those cooler days.

FootJoy – Lightweight Hoodie



FootJoy Lightweight Hoodie (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $115

Why we like it: A go-to for those who wear FJ on Tour, this hoodie is simple yet perfect. Low-key design and sleek colors will have you looking like your favorite Tour pro.

Devereux – Slub Hoodie



Slub Hoodie (Devereux)

Price: $64

Why we like it: A bonus Devereux piece as they are becoming known for their hoodies, grab one of the many colors of the Slub and you’ll be ready for any season and temperature.

