Best men’s cold weather golf pants
Unless you live in Florida or southern California, you’re going to need pants in order to play golf throughout the winter season. Whether you need a closet revamp or are looking to build a wardrobe, we’ve got you covered.
When braving the cold, here are a few good tips:
1) Manage your expectations
2) Play a softer golf ball and
3) Know your cold yardages.
These three tips can help you enjoy golf all year long.
Adidas – Frostguard Insulated Pants
Price: $110
Why we like it: Insulated pants work better than layers. These Adidas pants are fleece lined to keep the wind and cold away.
Adidas Frostguard Insulated Pants – $110
FootJoy – HydroLite Rain Pants
Price: $135
Why we like it: If you live in a wet climate, these are for you. A Lightweight option, pair these with a pair of leggings if it’s cold.
FJ Hydrolite Rain Pants – $135 at PGA TOUR Superstore
New Balance – Essentials Magnify Fleece Jogger
Price: $64.95
Why we like it: With Clubs becoming a bit more relaxed in the winter, these are a great option to stay warm without compromising on fashion. New Balance’s fleece jogger is great by itself or as a base layer Underneath rain pants.
NB Essentials Magnify Fleece Jogger – $64.95
G/FORE Repeller Weather Resistant Pant
Price: $295
Why we like it: Made with Dry-Tex, these G/FORE pants will keep you warm and dry. Even if it’s dry, these still make great pants to keep the wind away.
Repeller Weather Resistant Pant – $295
Nike – Storm-FIT Advanced Wind Pants
Price: $155
Why we like it: These Storm-FIT pants are great for more temperate winter climates. Pair with leggings or a pair of golf pants to stay completely comfortable.
Nike Storm Fit Wind Pants – $155 at GlobalGolf
Adidas – Statement Frostguard Tracksuit Bottoms
Price: $110
Why we like it: These Adidas pants are so comfortable you’ll want to wear them all the time. A water-repellent outer shell paired with Frostguard technology will make sure you stay dry and warm on and off the course.
Adidas Frostguard Tracksuit Bottoms – $110 at PGA TOUR Superstore
Rhoback – The Anchors Joggers
Price: $112
Why we like it: A great first layer, these Rhoback joggers are as perfect for the 19th hole as they are the golf course. In moderate climates, these go great with a quarter-zip and vest.
The Anchors Joggers – $112
Sun Mountain – Stratus Rainwear
Price: $160
Why we like it: A modern slim fit, these Sun Mountain rain pants will keep you protected against the elements while looking sleek. Pair it with pants or shorts Underneath and you’ll be all set.
Stratus Rainwear pants – $160
Adidas – Men’s RAIN.RDY Waterproof Golf Pant
Price: $120
Why we like it: A non-insulated option, these Adidas rain pants are perfect for, well … rain. Neither rain nor sleet nor snow will stop you from getting at least nine holes in.
Adidas Waterproof Golf Pant – $120
