Best in the Nest 2022

Best in the Nest Readers’ Picks were chosen exclusively by Readers through a one-month nomination process followed by a one-month voting process. The nominations were not tampered with by Queen City Nerve staff at all — save for removing ourselves from a few categories to proactively Dispel any notions of favoritism. In other words, if you disagree with these ones, that’s on your fellow reader, not us.

Back to all categories

VISUAL ARTS

BEST ART GALLERY

Winner: Mint Museum

Runner Up: Petra’s

BEST DISPLAY OF PUBLIC ART

Winner: Camp North End

Runner Up: Charlotte International Arts Festival

BEST EXHIBIT

Winner: Fresh2Death: Streetwhere? at Camp North End

Runner Up: Divine Feminine by Ryan Sumner at Artisan’s Palate

BEST MOVIE THEATER

Winner: Independent Picture House

Runner Up: AMC Park Terrace 6

BEST MURALS

Winner: Bree Stallings

Runner Up: Osiris Rain

BEST MUSEUM

Winner: Mint Museum

Runner Up: Bechtler Museum of Modern Art

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Winner: Alex Cason

Runner Up: Daniel Coston

BEST TATTOO ARTIST

Winner: Hayley Moran

Runner Up: Matt Terry

BEST VISUAL ARTIST

Winner: Elizabeth Palmisano

Runner Up: Miss Lotus

PERFORMING ARTS

BEST ACTOR

Winner: Kevin Shimko

Runner Up: Jeremy DeCarlos

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Iris DeWitt

Runner Up: Andrea King

BEST COMEDY

Winner: Jordan Centry

Runner Up: Jason Allen King

BEST COMEDY VENUE

Winner: Comedy Zone

Runner Up: Starlight is 22nd

BEST DRAG PERFORMER

Winner: Riley Malicious

Runner Up: RC Cola

BEST IMPROV TROUPE

Winner: Therapy Adjacent

Runner Up: The Fungibles

BEST PERFORMING ARTIST(S)

Winner: Cirque du Cosplay

Runner Up: The Flamingo Revue

BEST PLACE TO HEAR SPOKEN WORD

Winner: The Evening Muse

Runner Up: Petra’s

BEST SKETCH COMEDY ROUTINE

Winner: Screw Up TV

BEST THEATER COMPANY

Winner: Actor’s Theater of Charlotte

Runner Up: Three Bone Theatre

BEST THEATER SHOW (LOCAL)

Winner: Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic by Proxymoron Productions

Runner Up: The Maids by XOXO

BEST THEATER SHOW (NATIONAL)

Winner: Waitress

Runner Up: Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

MUSIC BY VENUE

BEST CONCERT VENUE

Winner: Neighborhood Theatre

Runner Up: Snug Harbor

BEST RECORD LABEL

Winner: Four Finger Records

Runner Up: Self Aware Records

BEST LOCAL SHOW OF THE PAST 12 MONTHS

Winner: The Flamingo Revue Presents The Ides of March at Visulite Theatre

Runner Up: The Wormholes, Solis, Modern Moxie at Visulite Theatre

BEST MUSIC FESTIVAL (IN STATE)

Winner: Queen City Jam Session

Runner Up: Merlefest

BEST MUSIC FESTIVAL (OUT OF STATE)

Winner: Bonnaroo

Runner Up: Shaky Knees

BEST MUSIC SCHOOL/LESSONS

Winner: School of Rock Charlotte

Runner Up: We Rock CLT

BEST NATIONAL SHOW OF THE PAST 12 MONTHS

Winner: Nas and Wu-Tang Clan at PNC Music Pavilion

Runner Up: Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels at PNC Arena

BEST OPEN MIC NIGHT

Winner: Find Your Muse at The Evening Muse

Runner Up: Open Mic Tuesdays at Starlight on the 22nd

BEST PLACE TO HEAR COUNTRY MUSIC

Winner: Thirsty Beaver Saloon

Runner Up: Coyote Joe’s

BEST PLACE TO HEAR JAZZ

Winner: Petra’s

Runner Up: Middle C Jazz

BEST RECORDING STUDIO

Winner: Jambox

Runner Up: Sioux Sioux Studio

MUSIC BY ARTIST

BEST BLUES/JAZZ/SOUL BAND

Winner: Matt Postle

Runner Up: Jazz Is Led

BEST COUNTRY/FOLK BAND

Winner: Sinners & Saints

Runner Up: Jude Moses

BEST DJ

Winner: DJ Vanna Vanity

Runner Up: DJ Spider

BEST EXPERIMENTAL MUSICIAN/BAND

Winner: SOLIS

Runner Up: Hey RICHARD

BEST INDIE ROCK BAND

Winner: Modern Moxie

Runner Up: The Wormholes

BEST LIVE PERFORMER(S)

Winner: The Wormholes

Runner Up: Hey RICHARD

BEST LOCAL ALBUM

Winner: Jude Moses – The Beauty

Runner Up: Occult Fracture – Bones & Bonfires

BEST NEW BAND

Winner: Dreamboat

BEST POTENTIAL BREAKOUT ARTIST

Winner: Natalie Carr

Runner Up: Jude Moses

BEST PRODUCER

Winner: Krystle Baller

Runner Up: Master Kie

BEST R&B SINGER

Winner: Dexter Jordan

Runner Up: K. Omari Wilkerson

BEST RAPPER

Winner: Phaze Gawd

Runner Up: ReeCee Raps

BEST SINGER/SONGWRITER

Winner: Lisa De Novo

Runner Up: Søelle